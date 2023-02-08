India vs Australia 1st Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage of Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Live TV Online

India vs Australia 1st Test, Live Streaming: With the World Test Championship (WTC) finalists yet to be determined, the outcome of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is expected to have massive ramifications. India and Australia are set to face each other in the first Test match of the series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. The opening Test match of the series will start from February 9. Both teams would have wanted to head into the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with their best possible combinations.

Australia’s bowling unit suffered a major blow ahead of the tour after their two pacers – Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood – were ruled out due to injuries. Team India, on the other hand, will be without Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. In the bowling attack, the hosts will miss the services of their ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Ahead of the first Test match between India and Australia; here is all you need to know:

What date first Test match between India and Australia will be played?

The first Test match between India and Australia will start from February 9, Thursday.

Where will the first Test match India vs Australia be played?

The first Test match between India and Australia will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

What time will the first Test match India vs Australia begin?

The first Test match between India and Australia will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia first Test match?

India vs Australia first Test match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia first Test match?

India vs Australia first Test match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

India vs Australia Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

Australia Predicted Starting Line-up: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Peter Handscomb, Scott Boland, Pat Cummins (c), Nathon Lyon, Mitchell Swepson

