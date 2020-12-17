India vs Australia, 1st Test Live Toss Report, IND vs AUS Adelaide Test Pink Ball: India Opt to Bat; Debut for Chris Green

- 2nd Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended460/10(114.0) RR 4.04
NZ
WI131/10(114.0) RR 4.04
New Zealand beat West Indies by an innings and 12 runs
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
AUS
IND174/7(20.0) RR 9.3
Australia beat India by 12 runs
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs Australia, 1st Test Live Toss Report, IND vs AUS Adelaide Test Pink Ball: India Opt to Bat; Debut for Chris Green
India vs Australia, 1st Test Toss Report: Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first at the Adelaide Oval in the first Test of the four-match series starting today.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 17, 2020, 9:21 AM IST
India vs Australia, 1st Test Toss Report: Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first at the Adelaide Oval in the first Test of the four-match series starting today. India had announced their playing XI a day before retaining an out of form Prithvi Shaw and including Wriddhiman Saha ahead of Rishabh Pant.
India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1 at Adelaide
Australia today opted to retain their out of form opener too in Joe Burns and Matthew Wade gets bump up to the top in the absence of David Warner, while allrounder Cameron Green makes his Test debut.
Teams:
Australia (Playing XI): Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine(c/w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
India (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
India vs Australia, 1st Test Preview:
Two seasons ago, around this time of the year, India were already 1-0 up in the four-match series with a win over Australia in the series opener in Adelaide. Much has changed since then. Australia is now a much stronger and rejuvenated unit with the return of Steven Smith in the XI (and Warner, hopefully from the second Test onwards). This, coupled with the fact that the first Test will be a Day and Night affair with the Pink Ball will make India's challenge that much harder this time around.
Also Read: Prithvi Shaw Retains Place, Wriddhiman Saha in for Rishabh Pant as India Announce Playing XI for Adelaide Test
Cheteshwar Pujara would again hold the key to India's fortunes Down Under. He was the highest run getter in 2018-19 and started the series with a hundred in Adelaide. Skipper, Virat Kohli would be desperate to leave a mark and contribute with a big score before he sets off for his paternity leave. Ajinkya Rahane had a mediocre series last time around (two fifties in 7 innings) and would be keen on a better performance in 2020-2021.
India, not surprisingly are going with 6 batsmen - their preferred combination overseas. It will also give them extra cushion against the moving Pink Ball. Hanuma Vihari, who impressed in the second Tour Match against Australia A has deservedly retained his place at Number 6. The visitors have opted for Wriddhiman Saha over Rishabh Pant giving more importance to skills behind the stumps than heroics with the bat.
India vs Australia 2020: How to Watch IND vs AUS 1st Test Match on Sony Liv
India have two aces in their bowling department - Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have the ability to run through the Australian line-up, especially if they are lucky to bowl with the Pink Ball around twilight. Bumrah was the joint-highest wicket-taker in 2018-19 with 21 wickets in 4 Tests while Shami also played his part with 16. Umesh Yadav, who remarkably, has a better average and strike rate than even Bumrah and Shami since 2018, will be the third seamer while, given his experience, R Ashwin is the right choice for the specialist spinner's position.
Also Read: Ajinkya Rahane's Time to Step Up, Will do Tremendous Job in My Absence - Virat Kohli
Australia have to start favourites at Adelaide - not only as they are playing at home and have the best Test batsman in the world back amongst their ranks and a devastating pace bowling unit but also because of their splendid record in Day and Night Test cricket. Australia have played 7 of the 14 Day and Night Tests held thus far and won all 7, five of them by big margins. Moreover, all these matches were held at home in Australia and 4 of these wins were in Adelaide!
IND vs AUS Dream11 Predictions, 1st Test match, India vs Australia: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
The key for Australia will be their Number 3 and 4 - if Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne score big Australia will fancy their chances. Labuschagne has been their highest scorer in Test cricket since his debut in 2018 and has aggregated 1459 runs in just 14 Tests at an average of 63.43 including 4 hundreds in this time-frame. Smith, widely regarded as amongst the greatest Test batsmen of all-time, has scored 1253 runs in 13 Tests at an average shade under 60 with 3 hundreds since 2018.
IND vs AUS 1st Test Match Predicted XIs: Playing XI for India v Australia 1st Test match
The home team, have unarguably, the best pace attack in the world who will be even more lethal with the Pink Ball. Mitchell Starc has a tally of 42 wickets in 7 Day and Night matches, Josh Hazlewood - 26 in six and Pat Cummins - 19 in four. Cummins is widely regarded as the best Test bowler in the world - he has picked 107 wickets in 21 matches at 20 apiece since 2018. Nathan Lyon is the leading wicket-taker amongst spinners in the last three years with 104 wickets in 23 Tests.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking