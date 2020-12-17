India vs Australia 1st Test: Ricky Ponting Accurately Predicts Prithvi Shaw's Dismissal, Trends on Twitter

The experienced analyst pointed out the weakness in Shaw’s game which he predicted would be how the young cricketer could get dismissed

Former Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting on Thursday made a stunning prediction about Prithvi Shaw which came true moments later. The experienced analyst pointed out the weakness in Shaw’s game which he predicted would be how the young cricketer could get dismissed. To the surprise of everyone, Shaw, who opened for team India in the first Test match, got out in exactly the same manner which Ponting talked about.

It happened in the very first over of the match as Aussie left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc came out to ball. After the first delivery, Ponting, who was commentating for 7 Cricket, pointed out that Shaw has a bit of trouble when facing the ball that moves inside to his body. Even as Starch prepared for his run-up to bowl the second delivery, Ponting continued, “He is very comfortable playing the ball away from his body. He does get his head in line with the ball but he doesn’t commit his front foot to the line of the ball and quite often leaves a big gap between bat and pad and that’s where the Aussies will target.”

As fate would have it, Starc pitched the ball away from the off-stump which turned inwards and Shaw looking to defend edged the ball which found the gap between his bat and the pad to hit the stumps. Shaw was out for a duck, a first for him in Tests.

Check out the video here:

"If he does have a chink in his armour it's the ball which does come back into him... "Quite often leaves a big gap between bat and pad and that's where the Aussies will target." @RickyPonting at his peerless best for the Prithvi Shaw wicket #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/4nh67zBcpU — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 17, 2020

In the last two seasons of Indian Premier League (IPL), Ricky Ponting has been coaching the Delhi Capitals, a team which Prithvi Shaw plays for. Having worked with the youngster, Ponting was well aware of his strengths and weaknesses. But it does take a genius to make a prediction like that.The first of the four Tests began on Thursday in Adelaide. India, having won the toss, elected to bat first. Skipper Virat Kohli was counting on Shaw to get India a good start, despite several experts including Sanjay Manjrekar voicing their pessimism regarding it, given his poor performances in the practice Tests. Shaw would have one more chance in the next innings to prove his critics wrong, failing in which might pave the way for another youngster in line Shubham Gill.