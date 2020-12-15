India vs Australia 1st Test: Ricky Ponting Wants Australia to 'Stick' With Joe Burns

- 2nd Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended460/10(114.0) RR 4.04
NZ
WI131/10(114.0) RR 4.04
New Zealand beat West Indies by an innings and 12 runs
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
AUS
IND174/7(20.0) RR 9.3
Australia beat India by 12 runs
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs Australia 1st Test: Ricky Ponting Wants Australia to 'Stick' With Joe Burns
Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting wants the team management to show faith in under-fire Joe Burns and retain him in the Test series opener against India, starting here on Thursday.
- PTI
- Updated: December 15, 2020, 3:54 PM IST
Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting wants the team management to show faith in under-fire Joe Burns and retain him in the Test series opener against India, starting here on Thursday. The 31-year-old Burns has been going through a terrible phase, having scored just 62 runs at 6.89 with a highest score of 29 in his last nine first-class innings.
INDIA vs AUSTRALIA FULL COVERAGE | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA FULL SCHEDULE
He scored 4, 0, 0, 1 in his last four innings during the two warm-up games ahead of the four-Test series against India. "I'm sticking with Joe Burns. I've heard a lot of suggestions that he hasn't scored enough runs to stay in the side but I'm keeping him in there," Ponting said on Channel Seven. "He made 40 in his last Test innings, he's made four Test hundreds, averages almost 40 I'm sticking with him and showing some faith. I think he's good enough to get through it."
Also read: India vs Australia: Concern for Australia as Steve Smith Leaves Training Early With Sore Back
There has been a lot of debate regarding the opening slot following Burns' worrying form and the injury to David Warner, who was ruled out of the first Test due to a groin problem. Will Pucovski, who was primed to open in the first Test, too was ruled out after suffering a concussion in the first warm-up game, forcing selectors to add Marcus Harris to the squad. "What Marcus Harris hasn't done is score (Test) hundreds - (his) highest score is 70-odd, (whereas) Joe Burns can score Test match hundreds. I'm sticking with him," Ponting said.
Ponting also believes that wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade should be elevated to the opener's role, which will pave the way for 21-year-old all-rounder Cameron Green's inclusion in the playing XI. "What I am doing is moving Matthew Wade up to the top of the order to open with (Burns), (give) a left-hand, right-hand combination," Ponting said.
"We saw last time India were out here and we had two left-handers at the top of the order, the India bowling attack absolutely dominated the two lefties, so that's the way I'm going."Wade had scored successive fifties in the last two T20Is against India and Ponting said he will be excited to grab the opportunity of opening the innings in the first Test."I think you've got to tell Wade it's just for one game. 'Wadey' will want to do it; he'll be excited by this, he's that sort of character that he'd love the chance to get up there and take on the Indian opening bowlers in a Test match. He won't shy away from it."
Green, who scored a century and took two wickets in the first warm-up game, had suffered a mild concussion in the second practice match, but coach Justin Langer said he will make his debut in Adelaide, provided he clears the fitness test. "Hopefully he's fit he had that concussion sub in the last Australia A game but he's in very, very good form so I'd slot him in at number six," Ponting said. "I'm really excited by him and looking forward to watching him play."
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking