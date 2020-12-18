India vs Australia 1st Test: Shane Warne Blasts Umpire Bruce Oxenford 'For Getting Decisions Wrong'

Shane Warne was clearly displeased with the level of umpiring that was on offer during the first Test match between India and Australia in Adelaide. English umpire Bruce Oxenford was having a hard time as he gave another bad decision. This time the victim was Nathan Lyon. Shane Warne, who was watching all of this, from the press box lost it completely thereafter. Earlier yesterday too he penalised India for a short run.

“People have said to me outside the back of this ground that you might be a tough on Bruce Oxenford, but you can’t keep getting these decisions wrong,” Warne said on Fox Cricket. "He just continually makes errors like this. We saw yesterday he gave a short run to India, which just wasn’t a short run. Everyone can make a mistake, but he has made three or four.This is a huge mistake. Look how much that deviates. You could hear the two noises straight away," he added.

Earlier in the day, it was Jasprit Bumrah who pushed the Australian side on the backfoot in the first session on day two of the Adelaide Test, it was off-spinner R Ashwin, who ensured that India consolidates on that position with three wickets, in the second. Ashwin got rid of the best Test batsman in the world -- Steve Smith with a quicker delivery, that gave the team confidence to push the hosts of the backfoot. He pitched the ball on good-length and the ball straightened up after that. Smith in a bid to defend the ball edged it to first slip, Ajinkya Rahane.

After that there was no looking back for the lanky spinner, as he soon got rid of Travis Head and Cameron Green as well. While Head played back one straight to Ashwin, Green was caught brilliantly by skipper Virat Kohli. That meant, Australia ended the session on 92-5, 152 behind India's 244.

The situation could have been much worse for the hosts as Marnus Labchangne got two reprieves during his unbeaten knock of 46. First he was dropped on 12 by Jasprit Bumrah, and then, Prithivi Shaw gave him another life while playing on 21. From there on Labuschagne went on to play some shots, that helped Australia score some valuable runs in the session.All-in-all, Indian bowlers looked in fine form and didn't give much away. That also reflected in Australia's scoring rate -- 1.92 -- one of their lowest since the turn of the century. Be it Bumrah, Umesh Yadav or Mohammed Shami, all maintained pressure on the opposition, who were choked for runs. Boundaries were also hard to come by once again in the second session, where batting probably should have the been the easiest throughout the day.