India vs Australia 1st Test: As India Lose Top Order in Adelaide, Fans Miss 'India's Best Finisher' MS Dhoni

As India slumped to eight wicket loss against Australia in the first Test in Adelaide, Indian fans remembered a certain gentleman. A man called MS Dhoni. The former India captain had been a fan favourite all these years and became a cult figure. So when India found themselves in real trouble at 28/4, it was MS Dhoni that they reminisced about. On several occasions, be it the limited overs or Test matches, MS Dhoni have rescued India. Especially when the top order had a bad day. In Adelaide today, the situation was similar but Dhoni was missing. Here are some of the best tweets.

Haters Blaming Ms Dhoni for not Having an Overseas century... But he never surrender when Team Fails the Big ... Team India Miss You @msdhoni ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KUI8f4mRFg — தல ViNo MSD 3.0 (@KillerViNo007) December 19, 2020

Yes he doesn't have an Overseas Century From 8-4 team score To 152 Dhoni - 71 From 28-4 team score to 148 Dhoni - 82#MSDhoni | @MSDhoni | #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/cevndhzQuP — MSDian™ (@ItzThanesh) December 19, 2020

Dhoni Single handedly rescued India from Collapse many times n mostly india ended Winning. Thts the added value for a team having a leader like MS Dhoni. Proud Credit Stealers #INDvsAUS #MSDhoni #Dhoni @msdhoni #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/Qpuzl54QnV — Rajeev Rajput (@HuKkUm4) December 19, 2020

Any time any where the Indian team is collapse, We Missing one person to handle all situation.#Dhoni ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kOBzrLS7ke — MAHESWARAN (@lonelymahes) December 19, 2020

"That's a Dhoni-like piece of keeping; Dhoni over the years has done all those sorts of magnificent things behind the stumps" says Ricky Ponting after Saha runs out Wade.#MSDhoni • @MSDhoni • #Dhoni — DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) December 19, 2020

It was a dramatic session and a half at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday! Yes, that is all it needed for Australia on Day 3 to not only bowl out India for their lowest ever score in Test cricket, but also knock off the runs without breaking a sweat and with 8 wickets in hand. After a sensational three odd hours of play, the home team beat India by 8 wickets to go 1-0 up in the four-match series.

India started the day with a 62-run lead with 9 wickets in hand. But, in what was, arguably, one of the greatest sessions of high quality and disciplined fast bowling in modern Test cricket history, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins routed the Indian batsmen and reduced the team to 36 for 9 before Mohammed Shami was retired hurt - this, effectively meant that India's second innings was done and dusted for 36 - their lowest score in Test cricket beating their previous worst of 42 against England at Lord's in 1974!