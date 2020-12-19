CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia 1st Test: As India Lose Top Order in Adelaide, Fans Miss 'India's Best Finisher' MS Dhoni

India vs Australia 1st Test: As India Lose Top Order in Adelaide, Fans Miss 'India's Best Finisher' MS Dhoni

On several occasions, be it the limited overs or Test matches, MS Dhoni have rescued India. Especially when the top order had a bad day.

As India slumped to eight wicket loss against Australia in the first Test in Adelaide, Indian fans remembered a certain gentleman. A man called MS Dhoni. The former India captain had been a fan favourite all these years and became a cult figure. So when India found themselves in real trouble at 28/4, it was MS Dhoni that they reminisced about. On several occasions, be it the limited overs or Test matches, MS Dhoni have rescued India. Especially when the top order had a bad day. In Adelaide today, the situation was similar but Dhoni was missing. Here are some of the best tweets.

It was a dramatic session and a half at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday! Yes, that is all it needed for Australia on Day 3 to not only bowl out India for their lowest ever score in Test cricket, but also knock off the runs without breaking a sweat and with 8 wickets in hand. After a sensational three odd hours of play, the home team beat India by 8 wickets to go 1-0 up in the four-match series.

India started the day with a 62-run lead with 9 wickets in hand. But, in what was, arguably, one of the greatest sessions of high quality and disciplined fast bowling in modern Test cricket history, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins routed the Indian batsmen and reduced the team to 36 for 9 before Mohammed Shami was retired hurt - this, effectively meant that India's second innings was done and dusted for 36 - their lowest score in Test cricket beating their previous worst of 42 against England at Lord's in 1974!

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2793 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6481 270
3 India 9966 269
4 Pakistan 6824 262
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

