India vs Australia 1st Test: This is Why Sunil Gavaskar is Unimpressed With Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal

Sunil Gavaskar came down heavily on the Indian openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal, for the manner in which they got dismissed, giving the team a very poor start in the first Test match against Australia.

Shaw was dismissed for duck by left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc on the second delivery of the match, as the ball after pitching outside the off-stump turned inwards finding an edge of the bat before hitting the stumps. Agarwal got out in a similar fashion at 17 off Pat Cummins’ delivery in the nineteenth over as the ball turned sharply towards the stumps after pitching and struck at the top of middle and off stump. Speaking on 7 Cricket, Gavaskar pointed out that both the batsmen committed the same mistake of leaving too much gap between the bat and the pad, which can be very problematic when facing a ball moving inwards.

Talking about Shaw’s dismissal, Gavaskar said, “Look at where his bat ends, there is such a big gap between bat and pad.” He said it was just the second delivery of the game and one should make sure to play with soft hands. He explained that “the trick is to try and play as close to the pads as possible” and that the bat speed should be minimal at the start of the innings.

Gavaskar said that one could go for their shots after gaining some confidence by having stayed on the crease for a while. “You (Shaw) are not even off the mark, you want to try and reduce your bat speed. Don't leave any gap between bat and pad,” he added.

Talking about Agarwal, Gavaskar said that his bat was far from his pads in the particular shot. “There was such a big gap, a truck could have gone between that bat and pad,” he said.

India got off to a disappointed start as it lost two early wickets for a mere total of 32. Veteran Test cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara contributed 43 runs before getting caught off Nathan Lyon’s delivery in the 50th over. Skipper Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane have steadied the ship somewhat, with the former completing his half century.