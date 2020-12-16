India vs Australia 1st Test: Virat Kohli, Steve Smith...& Players to Watch Out For

As we build up to the Adelaide Test, we take a look at the five players who can turn things around for their teams under lights.

India will be up against a formidable foe in Australia. And they need to win the opener. Becuase if they don't, the series can get very long. Visiting teams Down Under can attest to the fact that losing the series opener can be detrimental. As we build up to the Adelaide Test, we take a look at the five players who can turn things around for their teams under lights.

Virat Kohli: Kohli is a superstar in world cricket, but his popularity in Australia is rising by the day. The fans love him and that's why when they figured out that Kohli would be leaving midway the series for the birth of his first child, they wasted no time to buy the tickets for the first Test. Kohli had a wonderful outing here as he slammed centuries in both the innings in 2014. Four years later, he led India to a win at the same venue. Can he score a century and seal a win for India this time? Well, we have to wait and see.

Cheteshwar Pujara: Pujara was the lone bright spot for India here four years ago. As India's top three surrendered, Pujara held fort and slammed a century, 123 to be precise. It was at this moment that game turned in India's favour and India went into second Test with 1-0 lead. A rare commodity for visiting teams Down Under.

Mitchell Starc: Let's not forget that this game is gonna be played under lights and with that pink ball, Starc can be India's nemesis. The left-armer can swing it both ways, but with the pink ball he can have banana swing. His in-swingers can be lethal and will test Indian openers.

Steve Smith: When last time India were here, Steve Smith was serving the ban in 'Sandpaper Gate' and he saw his team go down 1-2 to a very good Indian side. How he would have wished to get one opportunity to bat. Well, Smith will get one in 48-hours time as he takes field against India. Barring short-balls, there are no chinks in the armour as far as Steve Smith is concerned. If India doesn't get him early, they are in for trouble.

Jasprit Bumrah: Remember Bumrah's delivery to Shaun Marsh at the MCG i 2018-19? It was probably the ball of the series. The delivery bowled with the angle dipped on the left hander and Marsh was just clueless as he was trapped LBW. That is Bumrah for you. He can be extremely uncanny and hence brings a surprise factor for the Aussies. Not to forget Bumrah can extract pace and bounce from the pitch at ease.