India vs Australia 2020: Cricket Australia To Remember Dean Jones With Two Tributes

The Boxing Day Test match between India and Australia will also see a commemoration for Jones who passed away in India last month. Jones belonged to the city of Melbourne and a large ceremony at the MCG shouldn’t come as a surprise to his fans.

Former Aussie cricketer Dean Jones will be given not one but two tributes in the upcoming India tour of Australia which begins on Friday in Sydeny, the Sydney Morning Herald reported. According to the Australian Newspaper both the teams will be wearing black armbands as a mark of tribute and there will be a minute’s silence just before the start of the game. There will also be a highlights package that would be played on the giant screen during the innings break.

The Boxing Day Test match between India and Australia will also see a commemoration for Jones who passed away in India last month. Jones belonged to the city of Melbourne and a large ceremony at the MCG shouldn’t come as a surprise to his fans. The tribute will be held during the tea break exactly at 3.24 PM to be precise. The reason: 324 was Jones’ highest Test score and was also his Test cap number!

In attendance will be his wife Jane and his two daughters: Isabella and Phoebe.

"We have been deeply moved by the outpouring of love for Dean over the last week and can't thank everyone enough for their support and for sharing their memories with us.We will forever miss Dean's energy, his zest for life, passion for cricket and his love for us as a family," his wife was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

