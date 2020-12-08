India vs Australia 2020: Aaron Finch Lauds Leg Spinners For 'Showing Boldness' After 12-Run Win Over India

Australia skipper Aaron Finch was a happy man after the hosts averted a series sweep in Sydney. India were 2-0 up and the Aussies were playing for pride. After their 12-run win over the visitors, Finch said he appreciates the 'boldness' shown by the two leg spinners in Aussie playing eleven. "It was a great series, and we just happened to be on the wrong end of the first two. It's the first time we've had two leg-spinners in the side, and they were bold with the short boundaries here, so credit to both of them," said the skipper.

Also read: India vs Australia: Hosts Prevent Series Clean Sweep with 12-run Win in Third T20I

While Adam Zampa removed dangerman Hardik Pandya, fellow leggie Mitchell Swepson went onto take three wickets for 23 runs in his quota of four overs. "Swepson bowled the 7th over against Shikhar and Virat, both destructive in their own ways, but Zamps bowled really well as well. We played some great white-ball cricket over the last 18 months and really proud of the bunch," said Finch.

Also read: India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Hardik Pandya Wants To Spend Time With Family, Won't be Available For Tests

Earlier in the day, India had won the toss and opted to bowl. Matthew Wade's second consecutive half-century was well-complemented by Glenn Maxwell's blazing strokeplay as Australia posted a competitive 186 for 5 against India in the third and final T20 International here on Tuesday. Wade, who has played all his big T20 knocks against India, smashed his way to 80 off 53 balls with the help seven fours and two sixes. Maxwell, who struggled with his timing initially, also got into the act during the last six overs with a 35-ball-54 and a third-wicket stand of 90 runs in 8.4 overs with Wade.

India's bowling heroes were Washington Sundar (2/34 in 4 overs) and Thangarasu Natarajan (1/33 in 4 overs). Natarajan, despite a few boundaries conceded in the final over, was pretty impressive. Wade's audacious strokeplay had its share of streakiness and some between long-on and square leg were simply breathtaking. To add to India's misery, Virat Kohli's failure to call for DRS in stipulated 15 seconds cost the team Wade's wicket just after he had completed his 50. Replays showed that Natarajan had trapped him plumb in-front. If that wasn't enough, Yuzvendra Chahal (0/41 in 4 overs) outfoxed Maxwell to induce a skier which KL Rahul pouched but to his horror found that the bowler had overstepped. Australia eventually posted a total of 186/5.