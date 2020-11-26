India vs Australia 2020: Ahead of the First ODI, Team India Checks into New Hotel After Completing Soft Quarantine Period

The Indian team has now been moved to the Inter Continental Hotel, which has been their traditional choice for a long time. The players heaved a sigh as they now have the freedom to meet, partake meals with each other in a controlled bio bubble environment.

After a long hiatus, Team India return to international cricket action with a full-fledged tour of Australia. The men in blue are all set to take on Australia in the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday, November 27. Due to the ongoing pandemic situation, a limited number of crowds will be allowed in the cricket ground.

Also read: President Sourav Ganguly to Lead Negotiations As BCCI Looks to Reduce Quarantine Period For Rohit, Ishant

The Indian player contingent flew straight from the UAE after playing in the IPL. They were put up at a Hotel near the Sydney Olympic Park during their mandatory 14-day ‘soft quarantine’ period where they were only allowed to meet in the ground while training. However, the visitors have been moved to another hotel after successfully completing their 14-day ‘soft quarantine’ period in Sydney.

Also read: Aaron Finch Calls Virat Kohli 'Probably the Best One-day Player of All Time'

Amid the quarantine period, strict safety protocols were followed, which included players not allowed to sit beside one another in the bus used for travelling to and fro from the hotel to the training facility. Additional buses were used for this purpose.

The Indian team has now been moved to the Inter Continental Hotel, which has been their traditional choice for a long time. The players heaved a sigh as they now have the freedom to meet, partake meals with each other in a controlled bio bubble environment. The 14-day quarantine period has been challenging for most of the Indian players who landed here straight from the UAE. This would be the team’s second stint in a bio-bubble as most of the players were in one for three months during the IPL.

India’s ODI vice-captain KL Rahul said that he felt a lot better as he got to spend time with the team while training. ‘Challenge has been being in the room alone. The time you practice, meet teammates, is the best time in the day. You have fun together. Challenge is mostly when you are back in the room and all alone,’ he added.India and Australia will square off against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests. The tour starts with three ODIs slated to begin from Friday, November 27 in Sydney.