India vs Australia 2020: Ajinkya Rahane 'Good Replacement Captain' For India, Feels Ian Chappell

Chappell said he has observed Rahane’s captaincy in the past which he said was quite impressive. He was referring to India's 4-0 series win over Australia in 2013.

The absence of Indian captain Virat Kohli in the last three Test matches in the upcoming series against Australia is being seen as a cause of concern by many but former cricketer and expert Ian Chappell believes otherwise. He is quite confident of the stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane’s abilities to lead the team.

Chappell said he has observed Rahane’s captaincy in the past which he said was quite impressive. “I saw Ajinkya Rahane lead in one Test match against Australia in India a few years back and it was the deciding Test. I was very, very impressed with Rahane’s captaincy,” said Chappell in a conversation with Michael Holding on his YouTube channel “Mikey - holding nothing back”.

Chappell said Rahane was very positive and aggressive and that he batted well at a time things got a little bit shaky for India, even though they were in a good position to win. “(Rahane) came in and took on Pat Cummins and took them home to victory,” said Chappell.In the final Test of 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Dharamsala, when Kohli was out with a shoulder injury, Rahane took over the captaincy. He led the team to an eight-wicket victory and India clinched the series 2-1. Chappell believes Rahane will be a very good replacement captain.Chappell also cautioned Australia that they should not get complacent after Kohli is gone, saying it would be a big mistake.

The former Australian captain admitted Kohli’s absence will be a big loss but posed faith in the young batsmen in the side for whom it could be a huge opportunity to prove their worth. He said if the youngsters go with the attitude that “alright, Kohli is gone, so this is a great opportunity for me to win myself a permanent place in the Indian side”, then it augurs well for the team.Chappell said that although no one is going to totally replace Kohli, in a team sport, everyone has to contribute a little extra to make up the absence of a star player.