India vs Australia 2020: Alex Carey's Run Out Was The Turning Point, Says Glenn Maxwell

Australia were 210 for five in the 37th over and things were looking good for the hosts as they set out to chase India's target of 303 runs in the third and final ODI match in Canberra. But then things took a turn for the worse. A mix up between two well set batters: Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey saw the latter being run out. India came back into the game and went onto win the game by 13 runs.

Maxwell later conceded it was the 'changing point.' "As a finishing batter, I feel like I'm batting in a good form. Maybe last little in one-day cricket has, obviously, changed my role a little bit. Probably the changing point was the run out with Carey which is probably 100 per cent my fault. Unfortunately, when you leave your side six down, it makes a little tougher because you know one mistake and it can all turn-around pretty quickly. I think that was the probably key moment for the game. They bowled well and Bumrah is a class finisher," the all-rounder said in the post-match press conference.

Maxwell smashed 59 off 38 balls and hit Ravindra Jadeja for back-to-back sixes. Meanwhile, he praised spinner Adam Zampa who kept it tight with figures of 1-45 in ten overs."I think he has been exceptional in the last few years. He really solidified himself as one of the best leg-spinners in one-day cricket. He is accurate, he knows what he wants from his field. He knows what he wants from the game. Just feels like he is reading the game really well. He sticks to his strengths and puts a lot of pressure on the batsmen."

"He has been amazing for us consistently for a long period of time. We saw how well he bowled in England. He seems to get better and better," he added.