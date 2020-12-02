India vs Australia 2020: Australia Move to Top of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League Table

With 40 points, the Aussies are the new numero uno. Meanwhile India took the dead rubber and are placed at the sixth position.

Thanks to their 2-1 ODI series win, Australia are now at the top of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League points table. Aaron Finch and his men were superb as they beat India in the first two ODIs in Sydney by 66 and 51 runs respectively.

With 40 points, the Aussies are the new numero uno. Meanwhile India took the dead rubber and are placed at the sixth position. Australia had beaten England 2-1 in three match ODI series back in September. The ICC ODI Super League was introduced to make limited overs games more exciting with points for every win and loss. This will also help decide the seven teams who will directly qualify for the next 50-over’s World Cup in India in 2023. Hosts India qualify automatically. The rest will play a qualifier.

England are second on the points tally with 30 points. They defeated Ireland 2-1 in the opening series of this new championship. India’s arch-rivals Pakistan have 20 points and they beat Zimbabwe 2-1 in the three match ODI series in November.

Meanwhile India beat Australia in the third and finalT20 by 13 runs. India set Australia a target of 303 with Pandya smashing 92* off 76 and Jadeja making 66* off 50. Australia were bowled out for 289, with Aaron Finch (75) and Glenn Maxwell (59) making half-centuries. Shardul Thakur bagged three wickets while Jasprit Bumrah and T Natarajan got two each.

Australia's chase started with an early wicket, something that hasn't happened in recent times for India. Marnus Labuschagne was bowled by debutant T Natarajan for just 7. Aaron Finch too should have fallen cheaply but for a dropped catch by Shikhar Dhawan off Jasprit Bumrah.

Finch received another slice of luck the very next over when Hardik Pandya couldn't hit direct with the batsman miles out of his crease. He received more and more luck as plenty of mishits went to areas where there were no fielders. Bumrah too couldn't hold on to a tough return chance by the Australian captain.