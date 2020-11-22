India vs Australia 2020: Australia's ODI Resurgence Sets Up Intriguing Contest

- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
DEL
MUM157/5(20.0) RR 7.8
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended129/9(20.0) RR 6.45
ZIM
PAK130/2(20.0) RR 6.45
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
India vs Australia 2020: Australia's ODI Resurgence Sets Up Intriguing Contest
Australia had a horrendous run in ODI cricket losing 11 of the 13 matches in 2018. Their win-loss ratio of 0.181 was the lowest amongst all teams in 2018 – even lower than UAE and Zimbabwe! But then the tide turned.
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: November 22, 2020, 8:49 PM IST
India vs Australia, 3rd ODI, Ranchi, March 8, 2019: India were 2-0 up in the five-match series. Usman Khawaja's 104 and skipper Aaron Finch's 93 helped the visitors post 313 for 5. Virat Kohli produced a masterclass 123 off just 95 deliveries but with almost no support act, India fell well short and went down by 32 runs.
Also read: Shikhar Dhawan's ODI Numbers Place Him Amongst Pantheon of All-Time Greats
The result of the match was of huge significance to Australia.
Not only did it inspire them to a remarkable series victory - they won the next couple of matches in Mohali and Delhi to stage a dramatic fightback and win the series 3-2 after being 0-2 down - but it ended a couple of years of Australia's worst period in its ODI cricket history and led to a resurgence of their fortunes in ODI cricket.
A DREADFUL 2017 AND 2018
Australia had a horrendous run in ODI cricket losing 11 of the 13 matches in 2018. Their win-loss ratio of 0.181 was the lowest amongst all teams in 2018 – even lower than UAE and Zimbabwe! In fact, it was the lowest in Australia’s ODI history for any calendar year.
They had not fared much better in 2017 either losing 8 of the 15 matches they had played in the calendar year - it was their fourth-worst performance in a year in history (min. 5 matches).
Thus, combining the two years, Australia lost as many as 19 of the 28 matches (and won just 7) it played in 2017 and 2018 - it was the second-worst win-loss ratio amongst all major teams (and some minor ones too) only after Sri Lanka! Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, UAE, Hong Kong and even Nepal had a better win-loss ratio than Australia in this period.
Australia's batting average of 29.25 placed them at number 7 in this period after India, England, Pakistan, South Africa, New Zealand and Bangladesh. Their bowling average of 38.04 was only better than West Indies and Sri Lanka in this time-frame.
THE RESURGENCE
Usman Khawaja was the star for Australia in their 3-2 triumph over India - he aggregated 383 runs in just 5 matches including 2 hundreds and as many fifties top-scoring in the series. The bowling was led by Pat Cummins who picked 14 wickets at 15.71 apiece at an economy rate of 4.64. Adam Zampa gave him great support and returned with 11 wickets at just under 26 apiece.
The win was a big deal for Australia especially after what had transpired in the last couple of years. Also, the way the team fought back against all odds against India in India in a World Cup year was really commendable. It was Australia's first ODI series win in India since 2009. They had entrenched themselves in history - it was only the fifth time that a team had come back from 0-2 down to win a five-match ODI series!
An inspired Australia then brown-washed Pakistan 5-0 in the UAE. Aaron Finch was in devastating form and aggregated 451 runs in the 5 matches including 2 hundreds and as many fifties. Australia had a good run in the World Cup and won 7 of their 10 matches - they were beaten by a rampaging England in the semi-final.
They had an indifferent start to 2020 losing 2-1 to India in India and then getting thrashed 3-0 in South Africa. But then set the record straight with a fine away win against the World Cup holders and the best ODI team in the world - England - in their own backyard - in September 2020. Glenn Maxwell was in scintillating form and scored a match-winning 108 off 90 deliveries (from 73 for 5) putting together a double century partnership with Alex Carey for the sixth-wicket and pulling off a thrilling 302-run chase with just two balls to spare in the decider at Manchester.
This resurgence has meant that Australia has won 19 of the 28 matches it has played since the 8th of March, 2019 (Ranchi ODI against India) and has the best win percentage amongst all the teams in the world during this time-frame. From 19 losses in 28 matches in 2017-18, the fortunes have literally reversed and Australia has won 19 of its 28 matches since March 2019. The collective batting average has significantly risen to 37.02 while the bowling average has also improved and come down to 35.62.
Finch and Warner have been the standout performers with the bat in this period. While the right-hander has aggregated 1502 runs in 28 matches at an average of 57.76 including 5 hundreds, the southpaw has scored 960 runs in 20 matches at 53.33 runs per dismissal and a strike rate of 90.65 including 4 hundreds. Khawaja has also scored heavily with an aggregate of 883 runs in 17 matches. Steven Smith (average 45.68) and Marnus Labuschagne (43.77) have also played a stellar role with the bat during this period.
Cummins, Zampa and Starc have been outstanding with the ball for Australia during this period. Cummins has picked 39 wickets in 23 matches at a very impressive economy rate of 5.14. Zampa has also picked the same number of wickets in a match less while Starc has accounted for 38 in just 19 matches at a strike rate of 28 - amongst the best in the world.
India beat Australia 2-1 in the ODI series the last time they toured Australia in 2019. Expect a stiffer challenge this time around!
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking