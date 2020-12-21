- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunMatch Ended163/6(20.0) RR 8.15
India vs Australia 2020: Rahul Dravid Will Not Be Rushed to Australia, Confirms Rajeev Shukla
Set to be elected as the new Vice-President of the BCCI, Rajeev Shukla has said that the BCCI top brass has been 'concerned' by the recent performance from the Indian team in Adelaide where the visitors registered their lowest-ever Test score.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 21, 2020, 6:32 PM IST
Set to be elected as the new Vice-President of the BCCI, Rajeev Shukla has said that the BCCI top brass has been 'concerned' by the recent performance from the Indian team in Adelaide where the visitors registered their lowest-ever Test score.
"We are not happy, it was not a good score and we are really concerned. The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah are concerned about it and both are working on some plans through which the performance can be improved. They will obviously be in touch with team management. I am quite optimistic and hopeful that in the next Test match we will definitely do better," Shukla told ANI.
When asked that if the BCCI is going to rush former cricketer Rahul Dravid to assist the team, Shukla answered in negative. "Nobody will be flown to Australia, our performance in the first innings against the hosts was good, we even took the lead but in the second innings we collapsed, it happens sometimes, after that all the corrective measures have been taken and I think our players are capable of improving the performance and they will definitely look at the wicket conditions in Melbourne and accordingly a composition of the squad will be worked up."
Also Read: Super Striker Mohammed Shami's Injury a Massive Blow To India
Earlier India India registered their lowest ever Test score of 36. Incidentally they were not bundled out on that score as number eleven Mohammad Shami got retired hurt owing to an injury on his elbow. India were 9/1 when the Stumps were called on Day 2. Resuming from the overnight score, India lost five wickets for just 10 runs on board and when Skipper Virat Kohli was dismissed, Team India were reduced to 19/6. Their second innings ended at 36/9 and at once it looked like they will bundle out below their lowest ever Test score of 42. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood were the pick of the bowlers, taking four and five wickets each. India's lowest Test total was 42 which came way back in 1974 against England in Lord's. The lowest ever test total came from New Zealand back in 1955 against the same opposition in Auckland.
India will now take on Australia in the second Test match in Melbourne. "Australian tour has always been a challenging tour and if you go by the earlier performance, it was very difficult to face the Aussie bowlers. Now the Indian team is showing a very brave front and they have started playing and making good runs in Australia. Virat's absence will be there but other players are also very competent and I think the team will definitely do very well," Shukla added.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
