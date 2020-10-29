India vs Australia 2020: BCCI Updates Twitter Cover in Honour of Freshly Retired MS Dhoni

The India cricket team is gearing up for its first assignment Down Under beginning next month. The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI), on Monday, announced a 32-member squad for the Australia tour.

It was an emotional moment for former India skipper MS Dhoni fans as this time their favourite player would not be a part of the tour. However, the sentiments were equally strong from the Board’s end. Dhoni was paid a special tribute by the BCCI on social media. To honour the legendary wicketkeeper, the BCCI official Twitter changed the cover picture. The new photo shows a smiling Dhoni in blue, with a message from the cricket fraternity that reads, “#ThankYouMSDhoni.”

This is the first time when Indian team will be travelling sans MS Dhoni post his retirement announcement on August 15. Dhoni brought an end to his illustrious international cricketing career on Indian Independence Day 2020. He declared he is ready to hang his boots from the longer formats. When India toured Australia two years back, Dhoni was a part of both the ODI and T20 squads.

The India team will fly from Dubai after the IPL gets concluded on November 10. The touching point in Australia for India will be Sydney. The Cricket Australia and the New South Wales Government have sanctioned the same.

The 39-year-old returned to the crease to play for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020. However, the season has been tough for the Chennai based outfit and this is the first-time ever that the squad has failed to make it to the playoffs. Recently, the CSK franchise CEO confirmed that Dhoni will be leading the side again for IPL 14. The three-time IPL champions have two games ahead before the qualifier rounds begin. The first of them is against Kolkata Knight Riders and the other clash is opposite Kings XI Punjab.