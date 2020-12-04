CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

India vs Australia 2020: 'Concussed' Ravindra Jadeja Ruled Out For T20I Series, Shardul Thakur to Replace Him

Jadeja was hit on the head by a Mitchell Starc bouncer in the final over of the Indian innings, but before that he was seen limping while running between the wickets. He remained unbeaten at 44 off 23 balls, which helped India post 161/7 that ultimately proved enough to win the match by 11 runs.

  • PTI
  • Updated: December 4, 2020, 11:50 PM IST
India vs Australia 2020: 'Concussed' Ravindra Jadeja Ruled Out For T20I Series, Shardul Thakur to Replace Him

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was on Friday ruled out of the remaining two T20 Internationals against Australia after he suffered concussion during the first match of the series here, the BCCI said. Right-arm pacer Shardul Thakur was named as Jadeja's replacement.

INDIA VS AUSTRALIA | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA SCHEDULE

"He (Jadeja) will not take any further part in the ongoing T20I series. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Shardul Thakur to India's T20I squad," the BCCI said in a statement. The BCCI said Jadeja remains under observation and will be taken for further scans if required based on the assessment on Saturday morning. "Ravindra Jadeja sustained a concussion after being hit on the left side of his forehead in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I against Australia in Canberra on 4th December 2020," the BCCI said. "The diagnosis was confirmed based on a clinical assessment in the dressing room during the innings break by the BCCI Medical Team," it added.

Also read: Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan Choke Australia As India Take 1-0 Lead

Jadeja was hit on the head by a Mitchell Starc bouncer in the final over of the Indian innings, but before that he was seen limping while running between the wickets. He remained unbeaten at 44 off 23 balls, which helped India post 161/7 that ultimately proved enough to win the match by 11 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal (3/25), who came in as a concussion replacement for Jadeja, later played a massive role with the ball with his 3/35 in India's win in the series opener.

.

.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6047 275
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6824 262
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches