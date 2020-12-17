India vs Australia 2020: David Warner Aims Boxing-Day Return

Star Australian batsman David Warner Thursday said he was aiming to play the Boxing Day Test against India in Melbourne, calling his injury-enforced absence from the opening clash in Adelaide "devastating".

"I am (hopeful), that's one that I never want to miss out on," Warner told Australian sports radio network SEN about the Melbourne Test."(Adelaide's) my first missed Test through injury so I'm obviously very disappointed with that."With the big series that it is, it's devastating to miss a Test but I know that the guys who are walking out there are going to put their best foot forward."

With only nine days until the Melbourne Test, Warner said that he planned to increase the intensity of his rehab work."Hopefully I can get up and about and start running at a higher tempo," he said."I managed to get up to 14 kilometres an hour (8.7mph) so I've got to work towards a max of 26 to 30 kilometres an hour by next week.

"If I can run between wickets and move laterally and do some ground fielding by the end of next week, I should be ready to go. Fingers are crossed."

Meanwhile India are up against Australia in the first Test in Adelaide. Team India announced their playing XI for the first Test against Australia on Wednesday. As was believed by many experts, Virat Kohli has gone with Prithvi Shaw as Mayank Agarwal's opening partner for the pink-ball Test in Adelaide. While in the middle-order, Hanuman Vihari too found a place. There was a lot of debate over Wriddhiman Saha and Rishabh Pant for the keeper's slot, but the former made it to the XI.Apart from that, R Ashwin made it to the team as lone spinner.

Earlier skipper Virat Kohli had made hinted that KL Rahul might not play the first Test. "It all boils down to combination. KL is obviously a quality player. We'll have to see what combination suits the balance of the side the best. Everyone is playing well, feeling good. We have a lot of quality players. Someone like a Hanuma Vihari as well, has been very solid. He's someone who has a lot of grit and character as well."

"KL was brought into the side understanding that we do have opening options already, and when we have Rohit (Sharma) back, we have another established opener who is going to start. So, KL, where and how he fits in is a conversation we have to monitor closely.