India vs Australia 2020: David Warner Praises Sunrisers Hyderabad Colleague T Natarajan In Heartwarming Post

While high tension exists between two contesting sports teams on the pitch, Australia batsman David Warner showed that mutual respect and sportsmanship is not lost in today’s international cricket. Taking to his social media handles, the top order batsman congratulated T Natarajan for having success with the ball in his debut for Team India in the ongoing India tour of Australia. Natarajan was initially included in the Indian squad as a net bowler but found the chance to debut in both ODI and T20I cricket as an injury replacement. But his form has been excellent as he picked up several wickets and was monumental in India winning the three match T20 series by 2-1.

Natarajan also happens to be part of IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad, which is led by Warner. Sharing a picture from their SRH days this season, Warner praised the youngster. Taking to Instagram, the Aussie opener wrote: “Win lose or draw we respect each other on and off the field. Despite losing the series I couldn’t not be any happier for this guy @natarajan_jayaprakash such a nice guy and just loves the game so much. From being on the tour as a net bowler to debuting ODI/T20i for India what an achievement buddy well done!!”

To throw light on Natarajan’s form, the new bowler has remained economical in the limited over games against Australia. He made his international debut in the final match of ODI series and picked up three wickets in his maiden T20I game. In four overs, he gave 30 runs. In the second T20 match, the bowler gave only 20 runs and picked up two crucial wickets. The last T20 match also saw him clinch one wicket and he ended the series with the title of the highest wicket taker.It is no wonder that seniors like Warner are heaping praises on the player. While Warner has been out of the Australia squad due to an injury and is set to miss the first Test in the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy, he will be joining the team after that.

Earlier yesterday, Hardik Pandya handed over his man of the series award to Tamil Nadu pacer. Pandya who is having an excellent series was seen having multiple conversation with the pacer during the third ODI against Australia. And as Pandya was awarded the Man of the Series on completion of the 3rd T20I, he promptly handed it over to the Tamil Nadu pacer. When asked about his action, Pandya said that he wants to inspire more youngsters so that they keep believing in themselves ''when the odds are stacked against them.''