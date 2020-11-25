India vs Australia 2020: Fans Disapprove of India's New Retro Jersey for Limited-over Series

The 'retro' theme shirt, inspired by the 70s, has a navy blue shade, a shift from the conventional sky blue color that the team has been wearing in recent years. It also has the name of BCCI's new kit sponsors -- MPL Sports, the athleisure wear and sports merchandise brand from esports platform Mobile Premier League.

Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday shared a glimpse of Team India's new jersey on Twitter which they will be wearing in the upcoming limited-overs fixtures against Australia. The 'retro' theme shirt, inspired by the 70s, has a navy blue shade, a shift from the conventional sky blue color that the team has been wearing in recent years. It also has the name of BCCI's new kit sponsors -- MPL Sports, the athleisure wear and sports merchandise brand from esports platform Mobile Premier League. MPL Sports has entered into a three-year agreement with BCCI, the announcement of which was made on November 17 by the Indian cricket board.

While the retro kits are generally well-received by fans, but this time around the new Indian jersey evoked mixed emotions among fans. For many, the colors of the iconic 1992 World Cup jersey brought back found memories, while for many the size and placement of sponsor names was a big put off. Here's how fans reacted on Twitter to Shikhar's Dhawan's post:

Yo! @BCCI you left the collar for some ad placement. Thanks for spoiling the retro Jersey and @BYJUS what a ugly logo — Sai (@sftmumbai) November 24, 2020

Thodi bahut jagah bachi ho to ek sticker aur kisi company laga lete bhai.. — (@AndColorPockeT) November 24, 2020

Bhai ish jersey & deewar per chipake advertisement mein koi difference Nahi hia... pic.twitter.com/dDOgqoXxNn — Prakhar (@PrakharShrigyan) November 24, 2020

It looks like jerseys that were made 20 years ago or are made in leagues that are 20 notched below the National team.... Disappointing... — Sandip Tarkas (@SandipTarkas) November 24, 2020

Add ki dukaan. Is this the National jersey or an advertisement board Whenever a Gujrati gets involved in anything, all they can do is sell it to corporates. #JaiAmitShah — thaNAMOs #Justice4Manisha (@kabirazad2017) November 24, 2020

Looks more like an advertisement hoarding. The stripes on the shoulders are horrific. I know those are the colours from our flag but it looks bad. BYJU'S font could have been smaller and whatever that MPL/NPL sponsor could have been on the sleeves. Super disappointed.. — Gunjan Lahiri (@Notsonicefella) November 24, 2020

is that a INDIAN team jersey or advertisement banner????? This was the best Indian team jersey.. Clean and Just INDIA.... pic.twitter.com/l8prDWJWwY — Boss Baby (@bossbaby4u) November 24, 2020

Indian cricket team jersey in next few years pic.twitter.com/g0qe8TH1SK — दिव्य (@iam_divy__) November 24, 2020

It reminds me of the year 1992. MPL and Byju's logo doesn't look good at all though! BCCI needs to seriously think about some sportier design as our jerseys have never been rated amongst the best. — Vishal Srivastava (@VishalCTS) November 24, 2020

