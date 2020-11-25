India vs Australia 2020: Fans Disapprove of India's New Retro Jersey for Limited-over Series

- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
DEL
MUM157/5(20.0) RR 7.8
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended129/9(20.0) RR 6.45
ZIM
PAK130/2(20.0) RR 6.45
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
India vs Australia 2020: Fans Disapprove of India's New Retro Jersey for Limited-over Series
The 'retro' theme shirt, inspired by the 70s, has a navy blue shade, a shift from the conventional sky blue color that the team has been wearing in recent years. It also has the name of BCCI's new kit sponsors -- MPL Sports, the athleisure wear and sports merchandise brand from esports platform Mobile Premier League.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 25, 2020, 10:00 AM IST
Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday shared a glimpse of Team India's new jersey on Twitter which they will be wearing in the upcoming limited-overs fixtures against Australia. The 'retro' theme shirt, inspired by the 70s, has a navy blue shade, a shift from the conventional sky blue color that the team has been wearing in recent years. It also has the name of BCCI's new kit sponsors -- MPL Sports, the athleisure wear and sports merchandise brand from esports platform Mobile Premier League. MPL Sports has entered into a three-year agreement with BCCI, the announcement of which was made on November 17 by the Indian cricket board.
INDIA VS AUSTRALIA FULL COVERAGE | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA SCHEDULE
While the retro kits are generally well-received by fans, but this time around the new Indian jersey evoked mixed emotions among fans. For many, the colors of the iconic 1992 World Cup jersey brought back found memories, while for many the size and placement of sponsor names was a big put off. Here's how fans reacted on Twitter to Shikhar's Dhawan's post:
Yo! @BCCI you left the collar for some ad placement. Thanks for spoiling the retro Jersey and @BYJUS what a ugly logo
— Sai (@sftmumbai) November 24, 2020
Thodi bahut jagah bachi ho to ek sticker aur kisi company laga lete bhai..
— (@AndColorPockeT) November 24, 2020
Bhai ish jersey & deewar per chipake advertisement mein koi difference Nahi hia... pic.twitter.com/dDOgqoXxNn
— Prakhar (@PrakharShrigyan) November 24, 2020
It looks like jerseys that were made 20 years ago or are made in leagues that are 20 notched below the National team.... Disappointing...
— Sandip Tarkas (@SandipTarkas) November 24, 2020
Add ki dukaan. Is this the National jersey or an advertisement board
Whenever a Gujrati gets involved in anything, all they can do is sell it to corporates. #JaiAmitShah
— thaNAMOs #Justice4Manisha (@kabirazad2017) November 24, 2020
Looks more like an advertisement hoarding. The stripes on the shoulders are horrific. I know those are the colours from our flag but it looks bad. BYJU'S font could have been smaller and whatever that MPL/NPL sponsor could have been on the sleeves. Super disappointed..
— Gunjan Lahiri (@Notsonicefella) November 24, 2020
is that a INDIAN team jersey or advertisement banner?????
This was the best Indian team jersey.. Clean and Just INDIA.... pic.twitter.com/l8prDWJWwY
— Boss Baby (@bossbaby4u) November 24, 2020
Indian cricket team jersey in next few years pic.twitter.com/g0qe8TH1SK
— दिव्य (@iam_divy__) November 24, 2020
It reminds me of the year 1992. MPL and Byju's logo doesn't look good at all though! BCCI needs to seriously think about some sportier design as our jerseys have never been rated amongst the best.
— Vishal Srivastava (@VishalCTS) November 24, 2020
Fans Disapprove of India's New Retro Jersey for Australia Series
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking