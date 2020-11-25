CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia 2020: Fans Disapprove of India's New Retro Jersey for Limited-over Series

The 'retro' theme shirt, inspired by the 70s, has a navy blue shade, a shift from the conventional sky blue color that the team has been wearing in recent years. It also has the name of BCCI's new kit sponsors -- MPL Sports, the athleisure wear and sports merchandise brand from esports platform Mobile Premier League.

Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday shared a glimpse of Team India's new jersey on Twitter which they will be wearing in the upcoming limited-overs fixtures against Australia. The 'retro' theme shirt, inspired by the 70s, has a navy blue shade, a shift from the conventional sky blue color that the team has been wearing in recent years. It also has the name of BCCI's new kit sponsors -- MPL Sports, the athleisure wear and sports merchandise brand from esports platform Mobile Premier League. MPL Sports has entered into a three-year agreement with BCCI, the announcement of which was made on November 17 by the Indian cricket board.

While the retro kits are generally well-received by fans, but this time around the new Indian jersey evoked mixed emotions among fans. For many, the colors of the iconic 1992 World Cup jersey brought back found memories, while for many the size and placement of sponsor names was a big put off. Here's how fans reacted on Twitter to Shikhar's Dhawan's post:

Fans Disapprove of India's New Retro Jersey for Australia Series

