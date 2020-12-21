India vs Australia 2020: Find Positives, Drop Prithvi Shaw-Sunil Gavaskar's Advice for Team India

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has adviced Team India to not to give into negativity and backed themselves to bounce back after their stunning loss to Australia in the first Test match in Adelaide.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has adviced Team India to not to give into negativity and backed themselves to bounce back after their stunning loss to Australia in the first Test match in Adelaide. He also suggested that Team India ring in the changes. One of the most prominent among them should be dropping of opener Prithvi Shaw.

PHOTOS: Yearender 2020: In Pics - KL Rahul, Dawid Malan and Other Top Ten Runs-getters in T20I This Year

“India should start the Melbourne Test well, it’s necessary for them to step onto the ground with a lot of positivity. Australia’s weak point is their batting,” Sunil Gavaskar told Sports Tak. “India have to believe that they can come back in the remainder of the Test series. If India don’t find the positivity, then there 4-0 series loss can happen. But if they have positivity, why not? It can happen (comeback). It’s natural that there is anger after such a performance. But in cricket, anything can happen. Look at how the scene was yesterday, and what has happened today,” Gavaskar added.

Also read: Super Striker Mohammed Shami's Injury a Massive Blow To India

“India will look at making 2 changes. Firstly, maybe Kl Rahul should replace Prithvi Shaw as an opener. At No. 5 or No. 6, Shubman Gill should come in. His form has been good. Things can change if we start well,” Gavaskar said.He also said had India been a bit better at ground fielding and taking the catches, they could have stretched their lead over Australia to 120. “Had we held on to our catches well and had good field placements, there might not have been any problem, Tim Paine and Marnus Labuschagne would have gotten out early. We could have got a lead of 120 runs. Australia got ahead in the Tests because of those dropped catches, they got the lead down to 50 runs,” Gavaskar added.

Meanwhile Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has advocated a review of on-field safety measures in cricket, saying it would be a good idea to "strengthen any law" that can protect tailenders when they face short-pitched bowling. The run-up to the Test series between India and Australia was marked by a series of blows to head and concussion-related substitutes, reviving the debate around the use of bouncers by fast bowlers. Chappell rejected the idea of banning the delivery altogether.

"Any talk of completely banning the bouncer should be dismissed as quickly as bowlers removed New Zealand batting bunny Chris Martin," Chappell wrote in 'ESPNcricinfo'. Instead, the batting great added, "The time is ripe for a worldwide review into on-field safety, including batsmen, bowlers and umpires, with batting technique a top priority.