India vs Australia 2020: From Lentil Curry to Kerala-Style Cabbage, Team India Feasts On Malayali Delicacies in Canberra
According to a media report, the meal was cooked by Malayali chef Thomas Eso who is from Ayiroor in Panthanamthitta district. The chef has been cooking for the Indian squad ever since they arrived in Canberra for the third one-day international on Wednesday.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 5, 2020, 3:40 PM IST
Team India on Friday feasted on Kerala-style cabbage stir fry, potato mezhukkupuratti and lentil curry ahead of their match against Australia in the first Twenty20 International at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. India beat Australia in the game. According to a report by OneManorama, the meal was cooked by Malayali chef Thomas Eso who is from Ayiroor in Panthanamthitta district. The chef has been cooking for the Indian squad ever since they arrived in Canberra for the third one-day international on Wednesday.
Thomas's experience includes a sting in a couple of five-star properties in the US and Dubai before he shifted based to Australia about 15 years back. His wife Shyni is a government employee in Canberra. The chef has also cooked for the Indian women's cricket team that toured Australia a couple of years back.The report added that the players were treated to a variety of fresh fruits and snacks on matches and during practice sessions by Thomas.
Speaking to the publication, Thomas said he is happy that team India could win both their matches in Canberra, adding all players and supporting staff offered words of appreciation for his service. Thomas revealed that coach Ravi Shastri stated that his food had a homely feel about it."I will hold those words close to my heart," Thomas said.
He went on to add that pacer Natarajan, who caught a whiff of the aroma of South Indian cuisines floating from the kitchen was one of the first players to meet him. Thomas reveals when he introduced himself, Natarajan went to the dressing room and brought Sanju Samson along with him. Following them, other players too came to the kitchen and clicked photos with him. The Australian team had a hundred percent win record in ODIs at the Manuka Oval. However, the Indian cricket team ended their streak there by defeating them in the final ODI of the recently concluded 3-match series. The Manuka Oval has played host to only one T20I match between Australia and Pakistan in November last year.
