India vs Australia 2020: Glenn Maxwell’s Cameo and a Hilarious Meme from Wasim Jaffer Sets Internet on Fire
Australian Glenn Maxwell again played a superb knock against India in the second ODI on Sunday. Maxwell smashed an unbeaten 63 runs from 29 balls to take his team’s total to 389 for four.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 30, 2020, 11:03 AM IST
Team India was drubbed again by hosts Australia on Sunday in the second ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), handing the visitors their second loss in the span of two days at the same venue. Australia set a mammoth target of 390 runs that proved too much for the visitors as they were stopped at 338 for nine.
Australian Glenn Maxwell again played a superb knock against India in the second ODI on Sunday. Maxwell smashed an unbeaten 63 runs from 29 balls to take his team’s total to 389 for four.
David Warner Ruled Out of Remaining White-Ball Matches, Pat Cummins Rested
His innings were studded with four boundaries and an equal number of sixes, two of which came in the final over of Navdeep Saini.
INDIA VS AUSTRALIA FULL SCHEDULE | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA FULL COVERAGE
However, former Indian cricketer and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) coach Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter to post a hilarious Bollywood inspired meme, taking a funny dig at Maxwell’s second successive crucial cameo against India. The veteran posted a meme featuring Naseeruddin Shah’s Gunaah Hai Yeh, dialogue inspired by the Hindi film Sarfarosh, which roughly translates to ‘It’s a crime’.
See the tweet here:
.@Gmaxi_32 #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/XG2ZHSXNA8
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 29, 2020
Jaffer tweet came in reference to Maxwell’s consecutive crucial knocks, after a poor outing in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 for the KXIP franchise. He even tagged the Australian all-rounder in his tweet.
Jaffer’s humorous take on Maxwell’s form received several funnier responses from users on the microblogging site. A few responses carried the humorous thread further by suggesting that Jaffer should exclude Maxwell from the franchise, to rehire him for a lesser fee. Here are some of the best one’s:
“Will he be retained” in the KXIP camp.
Will he be retained @WasimJaffer14 ??
— Redhook 💪😎 (@1703Redhook) November 29, 2020
“100 Gunaah hai yeh,” said another.
100 गुन्हा हे ये 😅
— Parag Mogale (@parag_mogale) November 29, 2020
Another user used a meme, poking fun back at Jaffer. The post features Hindi actor Akshay Kumar’s “Jali Na? Teri Jali Na,” which roughly translates to playfully teasing someone.
— $*^|-!@#$%^&*() (@swapcasm7) November 29, 2020
“Ladies and gentlemen, Twitter's meme Lord Crown,” wrote another user praising Jaffer’s hilarious memes.
@WasimJaffer14 ladies and gentlemen, Twitter's meme Lord 👑
— Jebediah Springfield (@shadowfytertoo) November 29, 2020
Meanwhile, Australia marked their second win with a 51-run victory and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.
