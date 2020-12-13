India vs Australia 2020: Hanuma Vihari at Number 6 or The Extra Bowler - What Way Will India Go?

- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
AUS
IND174/7(20.0) RR 9.3
Australia beat India by 12 runs
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunMatch Ended194/5(20.0) RR 9.7
AUS
IND195/4(20.0) RR 9.7
India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs Australia 2020: Hanuma Vihari at Number 6 or The Extra Bowler - What Way Will India Go?
One of the conundrums for the Indian think tank ahead of the series opener in Adelaide is the team formation. We analyze what the probable combination would be.
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: December 13, 2020, 6:57 PM IST
One of the conundrums for the Indian think tank ahead of the series opener in Adelaide is the team formation. Should India play with 6 batsmen + wicket-keeper + 4 bowlers or be a little more attacking and go in with a 5 + 1 + 5 combination? The answer to this question ultimately boils down to a choice between Hanuma Vihari at Number 6 or Kuldeep Yadav/Navdeep Saini as the extra bowler. Let us analyze what the more probable combination would be for Adelaide.
DIFFERENT COMBINATION FOR HOME AND OVERSEAS
India have a set pattern for home and away Test matches. They play with a combination of 5 batsmen + wicket-keeper + all-rounder (Jadeja) + Ashwin + 3 other bowlers at home. This was the combination for the home series against the West Indies in October, 2018 and South Africa and Bangladesh in October and November, 2019.
However, India have a different team formation when they play overseas. They have not had the luxury of the all-round services of Hardik Pandya since the Southampton Test against England in August-September 2018.
Also Read: Confident in My Own Game, Looking Forward to Test Series - Hanuma Vihari
Since the Oval Test which followed, they have played with a formation of 6 specialist batsmen + wicket-keeper + 4 bowlers overseas. A lot of pundits have described this as a conservative approach but Kohli has stuck to this formation for 9 consecutive Tests - London followed by the four Tests in Australia in 2018-19, two Tests in the Caribbean and then the two-Test series in New Zealand in 2020.
THE UNCERTAINTY OF PINK BALL TEST
Another reason why India will be cautious and want that extra cushion of a specialist batsman at number 6 is because they play the series opener with a Pink Ball which is expected to do a lot under lights. This will be India's first overseas Day and Night Test with a Pink Ball and they would not want a situation where the batting has embarrassed itself. Given the world-class Australian pace attack comprising of Cummins, Hazlewood and Starc, India may just want to prolong that batting order.
THE CASE FOR HANUMA VIHARI
Hanuma Vihari has done his chances no harm with a solid unbeaten textbook hundred from the middle order against Australia A in the Day and Night Tour match at the SCG. Vihari looked composed and assured at the crease and while he left a number of deliveries and a had solid defense he also put away the loose balls to the boundary.
Vihari has played 9 Tests for India and scored 552 runs at an average of 36.8 including one hundred and 4 fifties. But the fact that he has played 8 of these 9 Tests away, including 3 in Australia and 2 in New Zealand, needs to be factored in.
Also Read: Pink Ball Warm-up Ends in Draw But Visitors Take Positives from Good Showing
Vihari got a start in both the innings at Perth when India toured in 2018-19 but failed to convert them into a big score. He failed in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG but got a solid 42 at the SCG. He has also registered a fifty each at The Oval and Christchurch. He has already recorded an overseas century in the Caribbean.
In fact, from number 6, he has scored 512 runs in 12 innings (all overseas) at an average of 46.54 including the hundred and 4 fifties - that is a pretty impressive beginning for the right-hander. Vihari was also impressive for India A against New Zealand earlier this year - he aggregated 210 runs in 3 innings including a hundred and two fifties.
WHY KULDEEP HAS AN OUTSIDE CHANCE?
Kuldeep Yadav picked 5 wickets in an innings the last time he bowled in whites for India in Australia - he returned with 5-99 in 31.5 overs in the first innings at the SCG in 2019. He also picked 4 wickets against them on his Test debut in Dharamsala. Being a left-arm wrist spinner, he will always be a novelty in any XI and bring that X-factor to the bowling unit.
Also Read: Explosive Rishabh Pant or Skillful Wriddhiman Saha - Who Will be India's Choice?
With Jadeja set to miss at least the opening Test at Adelaide due to concussion and a hamstring injury, Kuldeep has an outside chance. But a brave captain will include him in the XI alongside Ashwin as the second spinner given the Pink Ball assists the fast bowlers more.
The more likely possibility should India opt to go with 5 bowlers is the addition of a pacer - either Navdeep Saini or Mohammed Siraj may make the cut.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking