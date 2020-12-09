- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
India vs Australia 2020: Shane Warne Wants India To Play Hardik Pandya Because of This 'Unique Ability'
Former Australia spinner has tweeted that India must field 'superstar' Hardik Pandya as he has the ability to energize the whole team around him.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 9, 2020, 5:45 PM IST
Former Australia spinner Shane Warne has tweeted that India must field 'superstar' Hardik Pandya as he has the ability to energize the whole team around him. Replying to an Indian fan who wanted to start an online petition for inclusion of Pandya in the eleven, Warne said: "They should!!!!! @hardikpandya7 should be in India's test team. He has the unique ability to energize his teammates and lift all the team around his vibe. Cricket needs characters and superstars like him! Fact," Warne tweeted."
They should !!!!! @hardikpandya7 should be in India’s test team. He has the unique ability to energise his teammates and lift all the team around his vibe. Cricket needs characters and superstars like him ! Fact 👍 https://t.co/GaWQMVysP1
— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 8, 2020
Hardik Pandya has been in the form of his life. After a superb IPL, he came and literally ruled the roost in Australia. Be it is performance in the third and final ODI or be it his performance in the second T20 International, Pandya has been the talk of the town. But the all-rounder has made it very clear that he won't be available for the Test matches as he wants to spend some time with his family."I don't mind giving interviews because you only have those when you're on the winning side. I haven't seen my child for four months, so I'd like to spend some time with family right now," Pandya said.
Also read: Fans Lose Cool After Virat Kohli's DRS Call is Turned Down by Umpires
He also revealed that after the second ODI where India lost the second game on the trot, the team management tweaked their mindset a little bit. "I'm very pleased, and wouldn't mind getting the Man of the Series award, but it was a team effort. After the 2nd ODI we thought we'd think of this this a 4-match series and we managed to get three wins, so happy with that," Pandya said. Pandya scored a brilliant 92 where he stayed unbeaten as India ended up winning the game by 13 runs.
Also read: Cricket Faces Tough Test As Long Bio-bubble Stays Add To Mental Stress
Earlier in the day, India won the toss and opted to bowl. India's bowling heroes were Washington Sundar (2/34 in 4 overs) and Thangarasu Natarajan (1/33 in 4 overs). Natarajan, despite a few boundaries conceded in the final over, was pretty impressive. Wade's audacious strokeplay had its share of streakiness and some between long-on and square leg were simply breathtaking. To add to India's misery, Virat Kohli's failure to call for DRS in stipulated 15 seconds cost the team Wade's wicket just after he had completed his 50. Replays showed that Natarajan had trapped him plumb in-front. If that wasn't enough, Yuzvendra Chahal (0/41 in 4 overs) outfoxed Maxwell to induce a skier which KL Rahul pouched but to his horror found that the bowler had overstepped.
