India vs Australia 2020: How to Watch IND vs AUS 1st Test Match on Sony Liv

Adelaide Oval will be witnessing the first Test of the four match series between India and Australia from December 17. The India vs Australia first Test will be played from Thursday to December 21 and it will commence at 9.30 am IST. The first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be a day-night game and it will be played with a pink ball.

India must be confident as they are coming on the back of a T20I series win. The interesting thing is that India registered victory in the T20I series without the presence of their premier pacers, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Before that, India had lost the three-match ODI series 2-1 to Australia.

The upcoming Test series will be different from the short formats. The five-day game requires players to be more consistent. Australia are expected to have advantage over India as they have played more pink-ball games in comparison to the tourists. India have played only pink-ball Test.

The tourists will have to play the series without Virat Kohli after the first game as the India skipper will be returning to the country for the birth of his child.

As the series is going to be interesting, cricket fans can enjoy it on TV or Sony Liv. To live-stream the matches on Sony Liv, viewers will have to purchase a subscription plan. Sony Liv offers three subscription plans. The monthly subscription costs Rs 299, while the half-yearly or six month plan comes at a price of Rs 699. The yearly plan of Sony Liv is priced at Rs 999.

How to watch India vs Australia first Test on Sony Liv

Step 1: Go to PlayStore and type Sony Liv in the search box

Step 2: Install the app

Step 3: Open the app and register on it

Step 4: Buy a subscription plan of your choice

Step 5: Select the language in which you want to enjoy the match

Step 6: India vs Australia first Test will start streaming