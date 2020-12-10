India vs Australia 2020: IND-A vs AUS-A, 2nd Warm-up--- Sydney Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for India A vs Australia A

IND-A vs AUS-A, 2nd Warm-up: Sydney Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: It is going to be mostly cloudy throughout the day with the maximum temperature reaching up to 19 degree Celsius.

India A vs Australia A Sydney Weather Forecast and Pitch Report|The second warm-up match between India A and Australia A will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground at 9 am IST on Friday. It is going to be mostly cloudy throughout the day with the maximum temperature reaching up to 19 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be around 16 degrees. There is a 10 per cent chance of precipitation as per the forecast but the match will likely go uninterrupted. The humidity can be as high as 53 per cent while the wind speed is expected to be around 29 kmph.

India A vs Australia A Sydney Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground is expected to suit batsmen as has been seen in the past in the ODIs and T20I. The pitch is flat making it a good track to bat on. The bowlers will likely have a tough time as they would not get as much help from the surface as they would have liked. Given the short duration of the match, it is not very likely that the contest would result in a clear winner. Like the first warm-up, this may as well end up in a draw.

The match will be crucial for players who will also feature in the playing XI of the upcoming four-match Test series. Batsmen like Cheteshwar Pujara, Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane will get the much-needed practice ahead of the first Test. Rahane will lead the Indian side here in Virat Kohli’s absence. Players with little experience like Mohammed Siraj will surely benefit from this tie as he would carry the experience with him for the future matches.

India A vs Australia A 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details

WHAT: India A vs Australia A

WHEN: December 11 at 09.00 am IST

WHERE: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

TELECAST: Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 HD/SD channels

LIVE STREAMING: SonyLiv

LIVE SCORE UPDATES: https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/