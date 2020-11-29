India vs Australia 2020: Ind vs Aus, 2nd ODI – Sydney Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for India vs Australia

The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) proved to be a docile track for the first ODI on Friday with both sides posting totals well in excess of 300 runs. The home batsmen found that ball came on nicely to the bat off the pacers and there wasn’t much spin for Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal as well.

Ind vs Aus, 2nd ODI: Sydney Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: Virat Kohli’s Indian team will take on Australia in the second of the three ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday (November 29). Aaron Finch’s Australian side have 1-0 lead in the series having won the first ODI for 66 runs on Friday (November 27).

India vs Australia Sydney Weather Forecast

It will be another hot and sunny day in Sydney for the second ODI between Indian and Australia on Sunday (November 29). A day’s high of 38 degrees has been predicted for Sunday although midway through the game the temperatures are expected to come down to around 25 or 26 degrees once the sun goes down. It should be a windy day in Sydney as well with average wind speeds of around 22kmph and gusts reaching up to 46kmph. There should be a 47 per cent cloud cover on match day with a 10 per cent chance of rain as well.

India vs Australia Sydney Cricket Ground Pitch Report

The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) proved to be a docile track for the first ODI on Friday with both sides posting totals well in excess of 300 runs. The home batsmen found that ball came on nicely to the bat off the pacers and there wasn’t much spin for Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal as well. The nature of the track should not change much for Sunday’s game either and the captain winning the toss would love to bat first and put a large score on the board. The track might slow down a bit in the second innings due to natural wear-and-tear.

Last 5 ODIs: Australia bt India by 66 runs (Nov 27, 2020); Australia bt New Zealand by 71 runs (March 13, 2020); Australia bt India by 34 runs (Jan 12, 2019); England bt Australia by 16 runs (Jan 21, 2018); Australia bt Pakistan by 86 runs (Jan 22, 2017)

