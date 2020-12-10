India vs Australia 2020: India A vs Australia A, 2nd Tour Match - How to Watch India A vs Australia A Today's Test Match on Sony SIX

The India-A vs Australia A second warmup match can be watched online on https://www.cricket.com.au/ Those who don’t have a set top box at home can enjoy the telecast on Sony SIX channel.

India A will take on Australia A in the second warmup match between the two at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney from December 11. The match is scheduled to start at 9.30 am, IST. In the first innings, Cheteshwar Pujara made 54 off 140 balls, while Ajinkya Rahane not only top-scored with 117 off 242 balls but also held the fort to take his side to 247 for nine as they declared the innings. Australia A’s Cameron Green’s 125 off 202 balls helped his side to put 306 on the board before declaring their first innings.

The second innings witnessed India A declaring at 189 at the loss of nine wickets. Wriddhiman Saha scored an unbeaten 54 off 100 balls to give the hosts a target of 131 runs. However, on the final day, Australia A could only score 51 losing one wicket and the first warmup match ended in a draw.The second practice match between the two sides gets underway on Friday, December 11-13 and it will be played with the pink ball. It will be a lead up to the first Test of the much-anticipated four-match series, between India and Australia starting December 17. The series opener will be a day-night affair in Adelaide.

The India-A vs Australia A second warmup match can be watched online on https://www.cricket.com.au/ Those who don’t have a set top box at home can enjoy the telecast on Sony SIX channel.

How to watch India A vs Australia A match on Sony SIX

Step 1: Go to PlayStore and download Sony SIX

Step 2: Register and buy a subscription plan

Step 3: In the sports section, enjoy the Test match