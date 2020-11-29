CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia 2020: 'Ineffective' India Outplayed By Strong Aussie Unit, Admits Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli has said that the Aussies have 'outplayed' them once again in Sydney. India lost the second game by 51 runs and the script looked quite the same as far as the last game is concerned.

India captain Virat Kohli has said that the Aussies have 'outplayed' them once again in Sydney. India lost the second game by 51 runs and the script looked quite the same as far as the last game is concerned. In the first ODI at the same venue, India fell short by 66 runs.

"They have outplayed us. We were ineffective with the ball, and didn't hit the areas. They have a strong batting line-up, they know the conditions and the angles well. The chase felt steep, and one or two wickets would take the RRR up so we had to keep hitting. They took the chances that they created in the field, which was the difference."

Speaking about Hardik Pandya, he said that the all-rounder felt 'okay' to bowl after bowling some initial overs.

"Hardik felt okay to bowl. Initially just thought of trying for a couple of overs but he felt good and bowled a couple more. And he gave away a bit of a bowling plan with his off-cutters (smiles), but credit to them, they used the dimensions well. Even Rahul or Shreyas, if they carried on, it could've gotten us across the line with Hardik to come."

As far as India are concerned, with this loss they have now slumped to their fifth successive ODI loss. India has played 17 ODI matches since their loss to New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup in Manchester in July. Of the 12 result matches, India has won 6 but lost as many matches too in this period - a dip in form from their incredible win-loss ratio of 2.77 in the period between 1st January, 2017 and the end of the World Cup.

