India vs Australia 2020: It's Showtime Again For Steve Smith, Virat Kohli Misses Out On A Ton & Other Talking Points
Second ODI looked a carbon copy of the series opener. Australia won the toss, batted, posted a huge total and then went onto seal the deal. Here are the talking points as far as the second ODI is concerned.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 30, 2020, 9:11 AM IST
International cricket resumed after Covid outbreak and Indian fans were desperate for some action. But some poor outing in Australia made sure that India will lose another overseas ODI series. Remember India were blanked 3-0 in New Zealand and now as they go into the third ODI, they have only pride to play for. Second ODI was a lot like the first ODI. Australia won the toss, batted, posted a huge total and then went onto seal the deal. Here are the talking points as far as the second ODI is concerned.
Also read: India vs Australia: Steve Smith Stars Again as Australia Clinch ODI Series against India
Showtime For Steve Smith, Again: Just when you were wondering how Steve Smith can make batting look so easy, he came up with another master-class. 62-ball 100 in the first match was followed by another 62-ball hundred in the second game. Same conditions, same opposition and at one point fans were wondering are they watching the highlights package from the series opener! But it wasn't so. The Aussie score was even bigger this time and Smith was in the thick of it with a classy century of 104 runs. His six off Jadeja, where he pulled the ball outside his off stump to dispatch it over long on, was pure joy to the eyes.
Century goes begging for Kohli: When you are chasing a stiff total, you've gotta bank on your best bet. Kohli has looked in good touch by the time he walked out to bat. During his 22-run knock in the first ODI, Kohli didn't show any restraint and paid the price. This time, however, he paced his innings and India's chase quite superbly. But just when it looked like he will turn the game around with a ton, he became a victim of a superb catch from Moises Henriques and had to walk back for 89.
Also read: 'Ineffective' India Outplayed By Strong Aussie Unit, Admits Virat Kohli
Bumrah & Shami taken to the cleaners: When the series began, skipper Kohli had made it very clear that he is not going to play his prime bowlers together. Such was their form, even fans thought Bumrah and Shami will rip Aussies apart. But what a reality check it has been. Shami went for 73, Bumrah went for 79 in a do-or-die game. Kohli was clueless and had to call Pandya to bail him out. Sixth bowling option isn't a factor if your strike bowlers are not bringing their 'A' game to the table. Australia posted another 300-plus total and had they gotten one more over, they would have scored 400.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5878
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4110
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking