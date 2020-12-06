Jasprit Bumrah - A Restrictive Wicket-Taker in T20 Cricket

- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
IND
AUS150/7(20.0) RR 8.05
India beat Australia by 11 runs
- 1st Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended519/7(145.0) RR 3.58
NZ
WI138/10(145.0) RR 3.58
New Zealand beat West Indies by an innings and 134 runs
- 2nd ODI - 7 Dec, MonUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Jasprit Bumrah - A Restrictive Wicket-Taker in T20 Cricket
As Jasprit Bumrah celebrates his 27th birthday, we look at 10 numbers that stand out from his T20 career.
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: December 6, 2020, 2:51 PM IST
As Jasprit Bumrah celebrates his 27th birthday, we look at 10 numbers which stand out from his T20 career. The Indian speedster did not have a great outing in the Sydney ODIs but bounced back handsomely in Canberra conceding just 43 runs and picking the crucial wicket of Glenn Maxwell.
59: Bumrah's Wickets Tally in T20I Cricket
It is the second-highest after Rashid Khan since Bumrah's T20I debut - the 26th of January, 2016.
Happy Birthday Jasprit Bumrah: Here are His Top 5 Bowling Performances
20.25: Bumrah's Bowling Average in T20I Cricket
It is the third-best amongst pacers from major nations after Umar Gul and Dale Steyn in T20I cricket (min. 50 wickets).
[caption id="attachment_3150803" align="alignnone" width="1200"] India vs Australia 2020: Bumrah - A Restrictive Wicket-Taker in T20 Cricket[/caption]
6.66: Bumrah's Economy Rate in T20I Cricket
Restricting the opposition batsmen in Bumrah's biggest strength, more than even his wicket-taking prowess, in both ODIs and T20I cricket. Bumrah has an exceptional economy rate of 6.66 in T20Is - it is the best for a fast bowler in the history of the format (min. 50 wickets). In as many as 38 of the 49 matches (77.55%) he has bowled in the format, he has conceded 8 or below runs per over.
On This Day: Birth of Three Indian Stars - Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer
Bumrah's economy rate is also significantly better than the standard norm of fast bowlers during his career - 7.84.
41: Number of Matches Bumrah Took to Reach 50 T20I Wickets
He was quicker to the mini-landmark than Chris Jordan, Lasith Malinga and Sunil Narine amongst other T20 stalwarts.
75%: Percentage of Matches India Has Won when Bumrah Picks Two-plus Wickets
Bumrah has picked two-plus wickets in an innings 16 times in his career. India has won 12 of these matches.
71.43%: Percentage of Matches India Has Won when Bumrah Concedes 24 or Less Runs
Bumrah has conceded 24 or less runs as many as 28 times in his career. India has won 20 of these matches.
[caption id="attachment_3150806" align="alignnone" width="1200"] India vs Australia 2020: Bumrah - A Restrictive Wicket-Taker in T20 Cricket[/caption]
16.2: Bumrah's Bowling Strike Rate against Australia
Bumrah has picked 15 wickets in 11 matches against Australia. He has gone wicket-less in just two matches against them.
46 & 6.68: Bumrah's Wicket Tally and Economy Rate in IPL 2019 and 2020
Bumrah was the leading wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians in their successive victorious campaigns in the IPL in 2019 and 2020. During these two seasons, he took a combined 46 wickets in just 31 matches at an average of 17.67 and strike rate of 15.87. Bumrah was also exceptionally restrictive, his quintessential quality in T20 cricket, conceding at a rate of just 6.68 runs per over.
[caption id="attachment_3150809" align="alignnone" width="1200"] India vs Australia 2020: Bumrah - A Restrictive Wicket-Taker in T20 Cricket[/caption]
15: Number of Maidens Bowled by Bumrah in his T20 career
Bumrah has represented three teams in his T20 career - India, Gujarat and Mumbai Indians. He has bowled as many as 15 maiden overs in his T20 career and is 7th on the list only after Sunil Narine (24), Samuel Badree (21), Shakib-Al-Hasan (21), Mohammad Irfan (20), Praveen Kumar (19) and Shahid Afridi (17).
57: Number of T20 Wickets for Bumrah in 2016
Bumrah got a total of 57 wickets in 44 matches in 2016 - the maximum for an Indian bowler in any calendar year. He had a bowling average of 20.15, strike rate of 17.4 and economy rate of 6.91 in T20 cricket in the year.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6047
|275
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking