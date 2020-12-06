Jasprit Bumrah - A Restrictive Wicket-Taker in T20 Cricket

As Jasprit Bumrah celebrates his 27th birthday, we look at 10 numbers that stand out from his T20 career.

As Jasprit Bumrah celebrates his 27th birthday, we look at 10 numbers which stand out from his T20 career. The Indian speedster did not have a great outing in the Sydney ODIs but bounced back handsomely in Canberra conceding just 43 runs and picking the crucial wicket of Glenn Maxwell.

59: Bumrah's Wickets Tally in T20I Cricket

It is the second-highest after Rashid Khan since Bumrah's T20I debut - the 26th of January, 2016.

Happy Birthday Jasprit Bumrah: Here are His Top 5 Bowling Performances

20.25: Bumrah's Bowling Average in T20I Cricket

It is the third-best amongst pacers from major nations after Umar Gul and Dale Steyn in T20I cricket (min. 50 wickets).

[caption id="attachment_3150803" align="alignnone" width="1200"] India vs Australia 2020: Bumrah - A Restrictive Wicket-Taker in T20 Cricket[/caption]

6.66: Bumrah's Economy Rate in T20I Cricket

Restricting the opposition batsmen in Bumrah's biggest strength, more than even his wicket-taking prowess, in both ODIs and T20I cricket. Bumrah has an exceptional economy rate of 6.66 in T20Is - it is the best for a fast bowler in the history of the format (min. 50 wickets). In as many as 38 of the 49 matches (77.55%) he has bowled in the format, he has conceded 8 or below runs per over.

On This Day: Birth of Three Indian Stars - Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer

Bumrah's economy rate is also significantly better than the standard norm of fast bowlers during his career - 7.84.

41: Number of Matches Bumrah Took to Reach 50 T20I Wickets

He was quicker to the mini-landmark than Chris Jordan, Lasith Malinga and Sunil Narine amongst other T20 stalwarts.

75%: Percentage of Matches India Has Won when Bumrah Picks Two-plus Wickets

Bumrah has picked two-plus wickets in an innings 16 times in his career. India has won 12 of these matches.

71.43%: Percentage of Matches India Has Won when Bumrah Concedes 24 or Less Runs

Bumrah has conceded 24 or less runs as many as 28 times in his career. India has won 20 of these matches.

[caption id="attachment_3150806" align="alignnone" width="1200"] India vs Australia 2020: Bumrah - A Restrictive Wicket-Taker in T20 Cricket[/caption]

16.2: Bumrah's Bowling Strike Rate against Australia

Bumrah has picked 15 wickets in 11 matches against Australia. He has gone wicket-less in just two matches against them.

46 & 6.68: Bumrah's Wicket Tally and Economy Rate in IPL 2019 and 2020

Bumrah was the leading wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians in their successive victorious campaigns in the IPL in 2019 and 2020. During these two seasons, he took a combined 46 wickets in just 31 matches at an average of 17.67 and strike rate of 15.87. Bumrah was also exceptionally restrictive, his quintessential quality in T20 cricket, conceding at a rate of just 6.68 runs per over.

[caption id="attachment_3150809" align="alignnone" width="1200"] India vs Australia 2020: Bumrah - A Restrictive Wicket-Taker in T20 Cricket[/caption]

15: Number of Maidens Bowled by Bumrah in his T20 career

Bumrah has represented three teams in his T20 career - India, Gujarat and Mumbai Indians. He has bowled as many as 15 maiden overs in his T20 career and is 7th on the list only after Sunil Narine (24), Samuel Badree (21), Shakib-Al-Hasan (21), Mohammad Irfan (20), Praveen Kumar (19) and Shahid Afridi (17).

57: Number of T20 Wickets for Bumrah in 2016

Bumrah got a total of 57 wickets in 44 matches in 2016 - the maximum for an Indian bowler in any calendar year. He had a bowling average of 20.15, strike rate of 17.4 and economy rate of 6.91 in T20 cricket in the year.