CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

India vs Australia 2020, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI Match in Canberra: Virat Kohli's Team Eye First Win on Tour, Toss in Some Time

India vs Australia 2020, Live Cricket Score of 3rd ODI Match Latest Update: Even if one accounts for standardizing average and strike rate with the norm of the times, Kohli's run-making prowess places him much ahead of Tendulkar, who interestingly was a more attacking batsman in his era than Kohli is in contemporary ODI cricket.Tendulkar made it to the 12000 Club with a fine performance in Centurion, just a few kilometres away from the capital of South Africa, Pretoria.

Highlights

  • 07:47 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to the third ODI between India and Australia from Canberra. The visitors have already lost the series, and would like to salvage pride in the last match of the series. Bowlers have been a big flop till now and they would like to make amends. While on the other hand Indian batsmen have displayed good form, can they turn things around for the team, let's find out. 

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
08:27 (IST)

Even if one accounts for standardizing average and strike rate with the norm of the times, Kohli's run-making prowess places him much ahead of Tendulkar, who interestingly was a more attacking batsman in his era than Kohli is in contemporary ODI cricket.Tendulkar made it to the 12000 Club with a fine performance in Centurion, just a few kilometres away from the capital of South Africa, Pretoria.

08:15 (IST)

Another statistic which showcases Kohli's dominance in ODI cricket is his career comparison with Tendulkar after a similar number of matches. Tendulkar was a genius and much ahead of any one else in his era in ODI cricket. At a similar stage in his career (as Kohli) he had an aggregate of 9237 runs at 42.17 runs per dismissal at a strike rate of 86.41 including 25 hundreds and 47 fifties. There is a difference of a staggering 2740 runs and 18 hundreds between him and Kohli after their respective 241 innings.

08:06 (IST)

 But the astonishing stat is that Kohli might reach the landmark in 58 innings faster than Tendulkar! That will be an incredible achievement should it happen in Canberra on Wednesday. Kohli has an aggregate of 11977 runs in 241 innings at an average of 59.29 and strike rate of 93.32 including 43 hundreds and 59 fifties. He is just 23 short of breaking Tendulkar's record.Only 5 batsmen including Tendulkar in the history of ODI cricket have crossed the milestone of 12000 runs. Ricky Ponting reached the milestone in 314 innings, Kumar Sangakkara in 336, Sanath Jayasuriya in 379 and Mahela Jayawardene in 399. The fact that Kohli may reach the 12000 Club in just 242 innings speaks volumes of his greatness and consistency in the format.

08:00 (IST)

Tendulkar is the fastest to reach 12000 ODI runs. He reached the milestone during his 300th innings against Pakistan at the Centurion in South Africa in the 2003 World Cup. The Little Master could not have chosen more grand an occasion to achieve the feat. He scored a match-winning 98 off just 75 deliveries in what was one of the most defining performances of his career.

07:54 (IST)

Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's record and became the fastest to 22000 international runs during his 87-ball 89 against Australia in the second ODI at the SCG on Sunday. The Indian captain will have a chance to break another Tendulkar record when India clash with Australia in the third and final ODI at Canberra on Wednesday, the 2nd of December.

07:47 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the third ODI between India and Australia from Canberra. The visitors have already lost the series, and would like to salvage pride in the last match of the series. Bowlers have been a big flop till now and they would like to make amends. While on the other hand Indian batsmen have displayed good form, can they turn things around for the team, let's find out. 

Load More
India vs Australia 2020, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI Match in Canberra: Virat Kohli's Team Eye First Win on Tour, Toss in Some Time

India vs Australia 2020, Live Cricket Score of 3rd ODI Match Latest Update: Even if one accounts for standardizing average and strike rate with the norm of the times, Kohli's run-making prowess places him much ahead of Tendulkar, who interestingly was a more attacking batsman in his era than Kohli is in contemporary ODI cricket.Tendulkar made it to the 12000 Club with a fine performance in Centurion, just a few kilometres away from the capital of South Africa, Pretoria.

PREVIEW: Left chasing shadows in the first two games, a listless Indian team would most certainly tweak its bowling combination in order to avoid a second successive clean-sweep when it takes on Australia in the third and final ODI here on Wednesday. A 0-3 defeat against Australia would be their second rout in consecutive ODI series having met the same fate in New Zealand earlier this year. The first two games turned out to be run-fests in which Australia out-batted Virat Kohli's men and before they switch over to the T20 series, a win at the picturesque Manuka Oval could do their confidence a world of good.

Skipper Kohli has been the first to admit that they have been "outplayed" in the two games and it is expected that some corrective measures will be taken in order to get their campaign back on track. Navdeep Saini, India's fastest bowler, like a lot of others on his first tour of Australia, has looked clueless. Such has been his plight that Kohli was forced to bowl a half-fit (bowling wise) Hardik Pandya and even Mayanak Agarwal to complete Saini's spell after he gave away 70 runs in seven overs. It could well be possible that one among Shardul Thakur, with an experience of 27 international games, or the 'yorker sensation' rookie left-armer Thangarasu Natarajan will be seen replacing Saini.

In case of Natarajan, it could be his international debut and a chance to test himself in an inconsequential game before the start of the T20 series where he is sure to play a part. It could well be a case of both Shardul and Natarajan being given a go in case Kohli decides to rest both Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, who need to remain fit and fresh for the big-ticket Test series. Natarajan, with his clever variations and change of pace, could provide a different dimension, as the cutters might work well and a bit of swing may be on offer on a ground which is not exactly a closed concrete jungle and may aid a bit of swing.

Never had an Indian attack looked so out of sorts as it did in the two games -- hit for 69 boundaries and 19 sixes. Kohli said that switching of formats from T20 to ODIs can't be an excuse for a team whose core has remained pretty much the same for a considerable period of time. The bowlers have had no idea where to bowl to Steve Smith, who has decided to single-handedly torment the opposition with back-to-back 62-ball-hundreds. Add to it, Glenn Maxwell's power-packed finishing at the end of the innings is giving them those extra 30 runs which are creating the difference from India's perspective as the margin of defeats of 66 and 51 respectively would suggest. The Indian captain's hasty bowling changes, including a two-over opening spell to his main bowler Bumrah, had invited criticism from one of his staunchest critics Gautam Gambhir as well as Ashish Nehra. If the pacers have had their share of woes, the spinners have only compounded worries with their inept performances. Yuzvendra Chahal has been the most expensive bowler in the first two games with 160 runs conceded in 19 overs and just one wicket to show for his efforts. Ravindra Jadeja, on the other hand, has looked flat despite a decent economy rate of 6.15. The result, wicketless in both games. In case of batting, Kohli and Rahul looked in good touch during the second game but the inability of Rahul to rotate the strike during the second Powerplay was glaring. Still, India can take solace from the fact that in both matches, the batting looked the part and maybe, a target of 335 to 340 could have been chased on both occasions.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan

Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), D'arcy Short, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper).

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5939 116
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4278 113
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6824 262
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches