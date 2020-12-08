India vs Australia 2020 Live Score, 3rd T20I Match at Sydney: IND Eye 3-0 Whitewash Against AUS

India vs Australia 2020, Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I Today’s Match:India have dismissed suggestions that they used Yuzvendra Chahal as a 'tactical concussion substitute' for Ravindra Jadeja in the first T20I against Australia, calling such claims 'ridiculous'. In a report in Cricbuzz, a senior team official narrated the sequence of events that ultimately led to Chahal turning up for Jadeja in the second innings of the game. Chahal bagged three wickets and emerged Man of the Match. He said Samson was the first player to spot that Jadeja was hit flush on the head, and by the time the message was sent across to the management, there was only one ball left in the innings.

PREVIEW: Hardik Pandya's heroics with the bat helped India seal the three-match series with a thrilling victory in the second T20I in Sydney. They will return to the same venue on Tuesday looking for a big series sweep. India would be delighted that they have won the series without the likes of Bumrah and Rohit Sharma. It has been a complete team effort with no real weak link in the XI. KL Rahul has provided India with the starts, Dhawan produced a series-defining performance while Kohli looked in fine touch in the second T20I in Sydney and Jadeja and Hardik have been the finishers at the death. However, the standout performer for India in the series so far has been their left-arm seamer, T Natarajan. He has picked 5 wickets in the two matches at an economy rate of just 6.25 and has continued from where he left in the IPL 2020. Chahal won his team the match as a concussion substitute while Washington Sundar was brilliantly restrictive in Canberra.

Australia's second string of fast bowlers - the likes of Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams and Sean Abbott - got exposed in Sydney but in all likelihood will get another chance to make amends at the same venue on Tuesday. The home team are unlikely to risk Hazlewood for the dead rubber. There is a possibility of Aaron Finch making a return which will boost the batting line-up.

Australia may push Marcus Stoinis to open the innings with his captain. The batting will again rely heavily on Steven Smith and Glenn Maxwell in the middle order. Australia would be desperate to earn a consolation victory. More than that a 3-0 sweep would give a big psychological advantage to India ahead of the Test series - and the home team would be aware of that. India will, in all likelihood, go in with the same XI. There is no need to take a risk with Bumrah and Shami ahead of the high octane Test series.

If skipper Finch returns to the XI, it will be at the expense of D'Arcy Short.

Possible Playing XI: 1 Aaron Finch, 2 Matthew Wade, 3 Steven Smith, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Moises Henriques, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Sean Abbott, 8 Daniel Sams, 9 Andrew Tye, 10 Mitchell Swepson, 11 Adam Zampa

KL Rahul has got starts in both the matches in the series - in fact he got a fifty in Canberra - but has not converted them into a really big match-winning score. He is amongst the most prolific run-scorers in T20I cricket in the last few years and would want to end the series on a high.