India vs Australia 2020, Live Cricket Score, Ind vs Aus 2nd T20I Today’s Match Latest Update: IND Look to Seal Series, Toss Soon

India vs Australia 2020, Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I Today’s Match:Former India captain Anil Kumble, who was also part of the book launch, said Rohit would be ready to take over the reins when the time comes. "[He was] extremely confident when we gave him the captaincy offer at Mumbai Indians. It came naturally to him. He is ready for the challenge. Good we are discussing that we have the option of a second guy. We are lucky we have Rohit who has been successful [in the IPL]. When the time comes and the need I am sure he will be ready," said Kumble, who has been a part of the Mumbai Indians' coaching staff.

PREVIEW:India would look to seal the series when they face Australia in the second T20I at the SCG on Sunday, the 6th of December. The visitors, led by fine batting performances by KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja and a brilliant spell of leg-spin bowling by concussion substitute, Yuzvendra Chahal took the lead in Canberra with an 11-run victory. India last lost a T20I series in February, 2019 - at home against Australia. Since then they have remained unbeaten and would be looking to seal their fifth consecutive T20I series at the SCG. Ravindra Jadeja is out of the T20I series due to a concussion after being hit on the helmet by a MItchell Starc bouncer in Canberra. His place in the XI in Sydney would be, most probably, taken by his concussed substitute and the Player of the Match of the first T20I - Yuzvendra Chahal. The only other possible change in the batting line-up could be getting in Shreyas Iyer at number 5 in place of Manish Pandey.

ALSO READ - India A vs Australia A 2020 Live Score, IND A vs AUS A Warm-up Match at Drummoyne:

Mohammed Shami went for a few runs in Canberra and may be rested with Jasprit Bumrah coming into the XI. The rest of the bowling looks sorted. T Natarajan was very impressive on his T20I debut and returned with three wickets. Washington Sundar continued from where he left in the IPL 2020 - he was, once again, brilliantly restrictive and conceded just 16 runs in his 4 overs (two overs in the powerplay) in Canberra.

ALSO READ - IND vs AUS, India vs Australia 2020, 2nd T20I: Sydney Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for India vs Australia

IND vs AUS Dream11 Predictions, India vs Australia 2020, 2nd T20I: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

ALSO READ - India vs Australia 2020, 2nd T20I: How to watch India vs Australia Today's match on SonyLIV

ALSO READ - India vs Australia 2020, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Australia Live Streaming Online

Australia has a few injury issues - their biggest worry would be the availability of their in-form captain, Aaron Finch. He suffered a hip injury against India in Canberra and remains a doubtful starter in Sydney. If he does not make it to the XI, Matthew Wade might fill in as stand-in captain and open with D'Arcy Short. The batting will rely heavily on Steven Smith and Glenn Maxwell - after excelling in the ODIs both of them failed to deliver in the first T20I in Canberra and would be desperate to make amends with big contributions to level the series. Australia have released Cameron Green from the squad and drafted in the experienced, Nathan Lyon who could find a place in the XI. The home team will again expect a big performance from all-rounder, Moises Henriques, who was brilliant, both with the bat and ball in Canberra.

WHEN: 6th December, 1:40 PM IST

WHERE: Sydney, Australia

TELECAST: SonyTen1

LIVE STREAMING: SonyLIV