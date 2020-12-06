India vs Australia 2020, Live Cricket Score, Ind vs Aus 2nd T20I Today’s Match Latest Update: IND Look to Seal Series, Toss Soon

CRICKETNEXT

Live Blog

12:48 (IST)

Former India captain Anil Kumble, who was also part of the book launch, said Rohit would be ready to take over the reins when the time comes. "[He was] extremely confident when we gave him the captaincy offer at Mumbai Indians. It came naturally to him. He is ready for the challenge. Good we are discussing that we have the option of a second guy. We are lucky we have Rohit who has been successful [in the IPL]. When the time comes and the need I am sure he will be ready," said Kumble, who has been a part of the Mumbai Indians' coaching staff.

12:41 (IST)

Laxman said that Rohit has had a "stop-start career" in Test cricket. "His career reminded me of my career, asked to shift in the batting order. Not easy to open against quality fast overs without having opened earlier. He can put pressure on the bowlers once he gets his eye in," he said. "But he has been bogged by injuries. He is talented enough to succeed as a Test match player. The first time I saw him was in 2005 in the KSCA tournament. He had lot of time against the fast bowlers, but struggling against the spinners. A year later I saw him so improved and he was clearing the boundary with such ease at No 6, change the momentum of the game. I knew he had the ability to do something special. We struggle to get a double hundred in Test cricket and he has done it three times in One Day cricket."

12:33 (IST)

"No doubt he is a wonderful captain. Whenever he led in Virat's absence he has been successful," said Laxman at virtual launch of 'The Hitman: The Rohit Sharma Story', written by Vijay Lokapally and G. Krishnan. "Leading a franchise to five titles is not easy. The way he has built the team (Mumbai Indians) and handles tough situations has been superb. He has all the qualities to be a successful captain for India but you don't have to necessarily look for a change. Virat has had phenomenal success and is doing a fantastic job. I don't see any requirement to make a change."

12:21 (IST)

There is no need for India to replace Virat Kohli with Rohit Sharma as captain of the limited overs teams, former India batsman VVS Laxman said on Saturday. Laxman also said that a batsman of Rohit's calibre should have been a regular in the Indian Test team, and that his career reminds of his own.

12:09 (IST)

And Rahane has a century in the practice game against Australia A. What a sensational effort to bail the team out of trouble here by the skipper. He would need to continue here though. The score has moved to 228-7. 

11:58 (IST)

Meanwhile, India A are taking on Australia A in a warm up match. After batting first, the Indian side led by Ajinkya Rahane is in a spot of bother at 204-7. Rahane though is still fighting it out and unbeaten on 98. 

11:46 (IST)

“There is nothing in the world more important than family and in this case Mitch is no exception,” Australia coach Justin Langer said in a statement on Sunday. “We will give Mitch all the time he needs and welcome him back into the squad with open arms whenever he feels the time is right for him and his family.”

11:37 (IST)

Australia’s preparations for the second Twenty20 international against India later on Sunday have been upset with fast bowler Mitchell Starc released for the remainder of the series on compassionate grounds. Starc left the team’s bio-secure bubble in Sydney on Saturday after being told about a family illness.

11:27 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the second T20I between India and Australia at Sydney. This is a great chance for the visitors to seal the series and get into momentum before the Test series. With Ravindra Jadeja out with an injury, India would hope that Hardik Pandya steps up and does the job for the team. Also Yuzvendra Chahal will be geared up for this match. 

PREVIEW:India would look to seal the series when they face Australia in the second T20I at the SCG on Sunday, the 6th of December. The visitors, led by fine batting performances by KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja and a brilliant spell of leg-spin bowling by concussion substitute, Yuzvendra Chahal took the lead in Canberra with an 11-run victory. India last lost a T20I series in February, 2019 - at home against Australia. Since then they have remained unbeaten and would be looking to seal their fifth consecutive T20I series at the SCG. Ravindra Jadeja is out of the T20I series due to a concussion after being hit on the helmet by a MItchell Starc bouncer in Canberra. His place in the XI in Sydney would be, most probably, taken by his concussed substitute and the Player of the Match of the first T20I - Yuzvendra Chahal. The only other possible change in the batting line-up could be getting in Shreyas Iyer at number 5 in place of Manish Pandey.

Mohammed Shami went for a few runs in Canberra and may be rested with Jasprit Bumrah coming into the XI. The rest of the bowling looks sorted. T Natarajan was very impressive on his T20I debut and returned with three wickets. Washington Sundar continued from where he left in the IPL 2020 - he was, once again, brilliantly restrictive and conceded just 16 runs in his 4 overs (two overs in the powerplay) in Canberra.

Australia has a few injury issues - their biggest worry would be the availability of their in-form captain, Aaron Finch. He suffered a hip injury against India in Canberra and remains a doubtful starter in Sydney. If he does not make it to the XI, Matthew Wade might fill in as stand-in captain and open with D'Arcy Short. The batting will rely heavily on Steven Smith and Glenn Maxwell - after excelling in the ODIs both of them failed to deliver in the first T20I in Canberra and would be desperate to make amends with big contributions to level the series. Australia have released Cameron Green from the squad and drafted in the experienced, Nathan Lyon who could find a place in the XI. The home team will again expect a big performance from all-rounder, Moises Henriques, who was brilliant, both with the bat and ball in Canberra.

WHEN: 6th December, 1:40 PM IST

WHERE: Sydney, Australia

TELECAST: SonyTen1

LIVE STREAMING: SonyLIV

