India vs Australia 2020 Live Score, 1st T20I Match at Canberra: AUS to Field First, Natarajan to Make Debut for IND

India vs Australia 2020, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I Today’s Match Latest Update: T Natarajan is making his T20I debut again. He had bowled well in the first the ODI. Let's see how it goes here for him.

Preview: India would start as definite favourites if their tour to Australia started with the T20I series. Several Indian players had a great Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the UAE - KL Rahul was the highest run-scorer, Mayank Agarwal scored big and at a quick rate, Virat Kohli, though not at his best still contributed significantly, Shikhar Dhawan's transformation from anchor to aggressor saw him pile more than 600 runs in the competition, Hardik Pandya showcased why he is one of the best finishers in limited overs' cricket, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were amongst the best fast bowlers of the tournament, Yuzvendra Chahal was RCB's playmaker in the middle overs and Washington Sundar was brilliantly restrictive, both in the powerplay and the middle overs.

On the contrary, barring David Warner and Marcus Stoinis, the rest of the Australian superstars fared poorly in the IPL. The Australian skipper, Aaron Finch registered six below-20 scores and had a strike rate of 111.2, Glenn Maxwell had an absolute shocker and did not hit a six in the 11 innings he batted in the tournament - he did not score a fifty and had a terrible strike rate of 101.88 in the competition. David Warner scored big but was not at his destructive best and Pat Cummins had a poor strike rate till the final few matches in the tournament. But as it panned out, the ODIs preceded the T20I series and Australia piled on the runs with the return to form of their two heavyweights - Finch and Maxwell. Steven Smith gave a masterclass in ODI batting in the first two matches while Adam Zampa trumped his more famous Indian counterpart, Yuzvendra Chahal with his leg-spin variations.Thus, while India has the better historical record and T20 form, Australia will have the confidence after winning the ODI series and also a better understanding of the local conditions.

With the T20 World Cup in India less than a year away, both teams would want to build a squad and settle their permutations and combinations. India are unbeaten in their last 6 T20I series (they have won five of these) - from the 3-0 drubbing of the West Indies in August, 2019 to their sensational 5-0 sweep in New Zealand in January, 2020. Australia were beaten 2-1 in England but had won their 4 previous bilateral series including wins in South Africa and India. India would also want to win the series and square up the contest before the start of the Tests later in December. A win for Australia would give them the psychological advantage going into the Test series.