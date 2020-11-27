India vs Australia 2020 Live Score, 1st ODI Match at Sydney: Ind Return to International Cricket After Big Gap

India vs Australia 2020, Live Cricket Score of 1st ODI Match: India return to international arena after a huge gap and look to set the tone for a long tour. Australia are on a high after winning the series against England in England prior to the IPL.

So after a gap of nearly nine months, Team India will be in action again, and that too against a champion side like Australia in their home. First up is the ODI series, where the sides will clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. Virat Kohli's squad have been in isolation since their arrival a fortnight ago, although they have been allowed to train within a bio-secure bubble.

While there has been no international cricket to determine form, the last time India played, they were thrashed by the Kiwis 3-0 in the ODIs, and had also lost the Tests. The solace for them though would be the fact that the last time these two sides played a bilateral series, India had won it.

Having said that, there are already a few problems to deal with for the Indians. Injured star opener Rohit Sharma and fast-bowler Ishant Sharma are missing from the line up. Shikhar Dhawan is likely to open the innings, potentially alongside Mayank Agarwal with wicketkeeper Rahul pushed down the order.

On the other hand, the potent combination of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah will spearhead a dangerous pace attack on expected lively pitches, with all six white-ball games either at the Sydney Cricket Ground or Canberra's Manuka Oval.

Langer may pick highly-rated young in-form all-rounder Cameron Green, who was a surprise inclusion, but will largely stick with the side that beat England in September, minus the injured Mitch Marsh and with Smith returning after missing the series with a concussion.

All-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis will complement the four frontline bowlers.

Both grounds will operate at 50 percent capacity due to virus restrictions, with tickets expected to be sold out.

Probable Playing XI Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis

Probable Playing XI India: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

What they said (Australia) - "There's plenty of room for banter, having fun and having that competitive instinct but there's no room for abuse," said Australia coach Justin Langer.

What they said (India) - "I think it's important to start well in the white-ball series," said KL Rahul, who has been elevated to vice-captain. "We are playing for the country after a while and we are all excited to play some hard cricket, some aggressive cricket."