India vs Australia 2020: Maiden National Call-up for T Natarajan; Replaces 'Unfit' Varun Chakravarthy in T20I Squad for Australia Tour

In a cruel twist of fate, spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who had earned a maiden national call-up to the India team as part of the T20I squad for the tour of Australia, has been ruled out of as BCCI announced a revised squad on Monday. Chakravarthy had been picked for the three-match T20I series, as reported earlier he is the latest casualty of improper coordination between BCCI and IPL franchise.

A leading daily had reported that Chakravarthy picked an injury during IPL and as the tournament progressed it aggravated. It is also learned that he was kept in the 30-yard inner circle while fielding so that his injury doesn’t get serious. The KKR spinner is reportedly struggling through a shoulder problem and can’t throw, even though that is not hampering his bowling.

But, Chakravarthy's loss is T Natarajan's gain, the other feel-good story to come out of PL 2020. Natarajan was earlier named one of the four net bowlers who would travel with the team. However, Chakravarthy's injury and Natarajan's stellar form with the ball has helped him earn his maiden call-up. In the absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the 29-year-old bowler from Tamil Nadu has been one of the highlights in this season. He picked up 16 wickets in 16 matches and impressed one and all with his ability to land yorkers on a consistent basis at the death.

The revised squads are as below:

Team India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.

Team India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper).

Team India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj.