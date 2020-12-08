India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Mitchell Swepson Credits 'Mentor' Adam Zampa For T20 Success Against India

- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
AUS
IND174/7(20.0) RR 9.3
Australia beat India by 12 runs
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunMatch Ended194/5(20.0) RR 9.7
AUS
IND195/4(20.0) RR 9.7
India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Mitchell Swepson Credits 'Mentor' Adam Zampa For T20 Success Against India
Rookie Australian legspinner Mitchell Swepson was happy to get some "turn and shape" during his matchwinning spell of 3 for 23 as it worked really well against a rampaging Indian skipper Virat Kohli.
- PTI
- Updated: December 8, 2020, 9:56 PM IST
Rookie Australian leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson was happy to get some "turn and shape" during his match-winning spell of 3 for 23 as it worked really well against a rampaging Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Although he didn't get Kohli like the first T20 International, the Indian skipper couldn't really launch into Swepson despite looking dangerous against the pacers.
Also read: Hosts Prevent Series Clean Sweep with 12-run Win in Third T20I
"Yeah, 100 per cent (happy and satisfied), obviously a lot happier with how I bowled tonight compared to that first game. And I was a bit disappointed (other days), the ball came out little-bit shorter, which is not the way I like to bowl (in the first game)," Swepson said at the post-match media conference. "So tonight, I just tried to really spin it up and get some nice shape and turn. That seemed to work a lot better for me and it worked quite well to Virat (Kohli)," he said.One side was just 60 -odd metres and Swepson said that he had to defend that side bowling wide off Kohli. "They had that short boundary, to his leg-side, so I was really just trying to defend that short-side and luckily I was able to do that," added the 27-year-old bowler. He called Adam zampa, a bit of a mentor as he has been there and done that at this level.
Also Read: Virat Kohli Opens Up on Whether He Will Play Pink-ball Tour Game
"Zampa is been excellent since I have come into the T20 squad. He is obviously a very experienced bowler now in white-ball cricket, played close to 100 games for Australia now. "So being able to draw from a guy that's been out there and done it, and particularly over the last couple of years, he has done it so well." Zampa has given him a lot of advice after he came into the squad, something that has helped him immensely. "It was great to have him here as a bit of a mentor, especially having a guy like him out on the field, helping with setting fields and things like that was really handy for me.
"He was really quick to offer his advice when I flew into the squad, so I can't speak highly enough of Zampa's help that he gave me throughout the past three games," added Swepson. Swepson is part of the Australia A squad that will take on India, in a three-day warm-up game, beginning Friday at the Sydney Cricket Ground here, and he is looking forward to the opportunity."100 per cent, anytime you are on that field is a great opportunity. Yes, it (the A game) is a great opportunity. "I am hoping that I can play a role and hopefully take some wickets at the SCG, which is a lovely place to play and every time I play here, I enjoy it, so can't wait,"he signed off. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy (four Test match series) begins from December 17, from 8.30 AM on Sony Six and Sony Ten 3 channels.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6047
|275
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking