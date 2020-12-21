India vs Australia 2020: Never Thought India Can Get All Out For 42 or Less Again in My Lifetime-Gundappa Viswanath

Former India cricketer Gundappa Viswanath was part of the Indian team that was all out for 42 back in 1974 against England in Lord’s. The stylish cricketer revealed that he thought India will never face a misfortune like that ever again in their cricketing history.

Former India cricketer Gundappa Viswanath was part of the Indian team that was all out for 42 back in 1974 against England in Lord’s. The stylish cricketer revealed that he thought India will never face a misfortune like that ever again in their cricketing history. However, he was wrong. India registered their lowest-ever Test score of 36 against Australia in Adelaide in the first Test match, the fans were shell-shocked and so was Viswanath.

“I was in the team when we were all out for 42 against England at Lord’s. But I would never say that 36 laid the ghost of that to rest. I can never be happy. I never thought I would see India getting all out for 42 or less again in my lifetime. It doesn’t feel good. But they have to just leave this behind and pull up their socks,” the stylish cricketer wrote in The Indian Express.

He said the situation in Lord’s and Adelaide was a lot similar. “In Adelaide, the pitch became a little quicker on the third day. The Australian bowlers bowled really well, and consistently. The same thing happened at Lord’s. Whenever the batsmen were beaten, the ball took the edge. Compared to Lord’s, where it was cloudy and the ball swung, the Adelaide Oval pitch had a little more bounce but not much lateral or seam movement. All the bowlers kept the batsmen under pressure.”

He adviced Team India to bounceback from this loss and said that team has some good cricketers who have played 60-70 Test matches.“The Indian team have played enough cricket to get this out of their system. There are players in this team who have played 60-70 Tests and even without Kohli, this team has the ability to bounce back. Rahane has captained India before, some years back, and guided the team to victory.”

He added that there is ‘no two ways’ that opener Prithvi Shaw needs to sit out and fellow opener Shubman Gill needs to get a look in. "However, some changes become imperative. (Shubman) Gill has to come in place of (Prithvi) Shaw. No two ways about it. (KL) Rahul will come in place of Kohli. I don’t know how bad is (Mohammed) Shami’s injury. Hopefully, he will recover. Rohit (Sharma) is there, but he will be available only for the last two Tests. You have to come good in the next three Tests. Forget about fancy shots. A lot of application is needed.”