India vs Australia 2020: President Sourav Ganguly to Lead Negotiations As BCCI Looks to Reduce Quarantine Period For Rohit, Ishant

While Ishant has to board the flight immediately to make things happen, Rohit Sharma as of now is not scheduled to fly out. A report in ESPN Cricinfo has claimed that Rohit will not fly out before the second week of December. Which means no availability for the first two Tests.

Indian team are now in a spot of bother with the status of Ishant and Rohit Sharma’s availability as both the cricketers are yet to arrive in Australia and hence are already ruled out of the first two Test matches of the four match series. Now with situation getting dire by the day, BCCI has opted to negotiate the 14-day quarantine period which is mandatory for every traveler entering Australia.

Also read: Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma Out of First Two Tests, Doubtful for Remaining Two

News agency ANI has quoted BCCI sources which told the agency that the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will be at the forefront of the negotiations.

"The BCCI president will be speaking to his counterpart at Cricket Australia and a decision will be reached after their meeting. The current quarantine guidelines might make it impossible for the two to reach Australia and be a part of the Test series as under existing rules, they will need to completely isolate themselves and cannot train in the quarantine period.The rest of the Indian cricketers were allowed to train during the quarantine period because they moved from one bubble - in Dubai - to the other - in Sydney. So, a relaxation will be needed if the two are to be a part of the Test series," the sources said.

While Ishant has to board the flight immediately to make things happen, Rohit Sharma as of now is not scheduled to fly out. A report in ESPN Cricinfo has claimed that Rohit will not fly out before the second week of December. Earlier Team India head coach Ravi Shastri too had said that things will be tough if Rohit and Ishant not reach Australia in time. "If you need to play in the Test series or any red-ball cricket, you've got to be on the flight in the next three or four days. If you aren't, then it's going to be tough," Shastri had said.