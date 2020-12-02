CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia 2020: Sanjay Manjrekar's Advice For Virat Kohli, Bring Back Kuldeep Yadav in Scheme Of Things

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has adviced Team India to look towards finger spinner Kuldeep Yadav as the team grapples with a lack of sixth bowling option.

With a lack of all rounders, India's search for sixth bowling option has picked up pace as the team continues to get the pounding Down Under. After back-to-back losses in Sydney, the Indian team captain Virat Kohli had conceded that they need a sixth bowling option when it comes to 50-overs cricket. Reacting to this situation, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, who is also commentating on the series for Sony said Kohli might want to shift his attention towards wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Yadav who is in action in the third ODI against Australia, is a pale shadow of his former self. Kuldeep hasn't done much to say the least for last one year and even in the last overseas ODI series, which was against New Zealand, he got only two wickets and leaked a lot of runs. He also played just five games for KKR in the recently concluded IPL in UAE.

"“Kuldeep Yadav has in fact fallen away but I really think India should start getting him back in the scheme of things. Purely because he’s a guy who will get you two or three wickets in the middle due to which the opposition line up may score those 30-40 runs less and you wouldn’t need an extra bowler,” Manjrekar said during the Extraaa Innings show."

He also spoke about his fellow spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who too took a beating in Australia. He bowled brilliantly when he went to Australia in 2019, but this time he was an utter disappointment.“I have only admiration for this guy. In Australia what he does is that he becomes more classical legspinner. He gives than leg spin bit of a rip,” Manjrekar added. “He bowls the googly as well while in Indian conditions, it’s just subtle variation in length more than anything. Just a tremendous cricketer. He’s been consistent in the two formats. We’ve seen in the IPL. He was incredible," Manjrekar added.

