India vs Australia 2020: Shardul Thakur Dismisses Steve Smith, Says 'Got Lucky'

Playing his first game of the series, Mumbai pacer Shardul Thakur registered figures of 3-51. One among those scalps was the prize wicket of Steve Smith who had batted superbly in the last two ODIs against India, smashing centuries in each games. When asked about Smith's dismissal, Shardul said he got 'lucky.'

"See, I feel sometimes that we get lucky. When we try to execute the plans, we wanted to keep them on the backfoot and win this game, we were planning to bowl at the stumps when Smith was batting, I got lucky that I strangled him down the legside, he is a top player, it was a huge wicket for us. Winning this game to carry the momentum in the T20I series was important," he said in the post-match PC.

He revealed that he wanted to bowl in a straight line as the Aussies have played the cut and pull shots quite often in the series. "See, the important part was to stick to our lengths in this match. If you see the series, Australian batsmen have played pull and cut shots quite a bit, I just tried to keep them off those shots and I was trying to make them play in the straighter lines. This plan worked for me," said Shardul .

The pacer said the team wanted to push Australia on the backfoot as Warner wasn't playing and the Aussies had to field a new opening pair. "See, definitely the grounds are big, the pitches have been good to bat on this series, as a bowler, you need to be smart in terms of your bowling plan and where you want the batsman to hit shots. The key is to execute the plans and it will definitely help in the end. Warner was not playing this game and it was an opportunity for our bowlers to put Australia on the backfoot. We were looking to win this game to carry forward the momentum in the T20I series," said Shardul.