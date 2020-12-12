India vs Australia 2020: Shikhar Dhawan Shuts Down Social Media Troll In Style

Dhawan, who recently became India’s third-highest run-scorer in the shortest form of the game, came up with a strong reply to shut the troll down. It all started when the 35-year-old posted a photo of himself on Instagram with teammates Deepak Chahar and Yuzvendra Chahal after concluding the T20I series in Australia.

India’s star opener Shikhar Dhawan, who recently concluded a fine ODI and T20I series in Australia, shared a picture on social media with his fellow ODI specialists as he prepared to fly back home. However, the southpaw had to endure a nasty outing online as one user posted a distasteful comment about his performance and his looks.

Also read: Rohit Sharma 'Clinically Fit', but Final Selection Call to be Taken Only After Quarantine in Australia

Dhawan, who recently became India’s third-highest run-scorer in the shortest form of the game, came up with a strong reply to shut the troll down. It all started when the 35-year-old posted a photo of himself on Instagram with teammates Deepak Chahar and Yuzvendra Chahal after concluding the T20I series in Australia.

Also read: Wasim Jaffer Trolls Brad Hogg For Giving Batting Tips to Indian Top-order Ahead of India vs Australia Test Series

He shared the photo and captioned it in Hindi as, ‘Aankhein nikaal ke gotiyaan khelta hoon gotiyaan,’ (roughly translates to playing with eyeballs). In his comments, one nasty troll commented in Hindi ‘Tatti Shakal...Tatti Gameplay?’ (shitty face and gameplay). Dhawan was quick to respond and shut him down stating, ‘hanji aapke gharwaale bhi yehi keh rahe they aapke baarein’.

See it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

Dhawan played a crucial role in Team India’s 2-1 T20I series win over the hosts. In the shortest form of the game, he scored 82 runs in three innings, and in the ODIs, he scored a total of 120 runs from three innings. Collectively he scored 202 runs from his year ending Australian sojourn and was among the top four run-getters for the team so far in the series. The southpaw reached Australia after a fine Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season for the Delhi Capitals. He scored 618 runs from 17 outings, during the tournament he became the first batsman in the history of the cash-rich T20 format tournament to score back-to-back hundreds. The veteran opening batsman will now start preparations for the forthcoming home series against England which is scheduled in February next year.

Meanwhile India continue to shine in the second warm-up game against Australia A at the SCG. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah headlined the opening day's play with a maiden first-class fifty and then chipped in with a couple of wickets in an impressive bowling effort putting India in the driver's seat against Australia in the pink ball warm-up game on Friday. With his unbeaten 55 off 57 balls, Bumrah was the top-scorer for the visitors, who folded for a disappointing 194 in 48.3 overs at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Indians however came back strongly with the ball to bundle out Australia for 108 at stumps as 20 wickets fell on a curtailed when almost an hour was lost due to heavy rain