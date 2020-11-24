India vs Australia 2020: Shreyas Iyer Could Stay Back as Reserve Batsman for Test Series

There have been plenty of question marks over the availability of senior players Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma.

With Rohit Sharma's participation in India vs Australia Test series looking difficult with each passing day, reports of Shreyas Iyer - part of India's white-ball squad, - could be asked to stay back as reserve batsman has emerged.

As per a report in the Time of India, the Indian team management is contemplating retaining Iyer for the Test series. "There won't be any fresh player coming in after Rohit and Ishant's arrival. The selectors picked a jumbo squad for this reason. If the need arises, Shreyas could be asked to stay back," said a BCCI official as quoted by the national daily.

There have been plenty of question marks over the availability of senior players Rohit and Ishant Sharma. Both sustained injuries during the recently-concluded IPL 2020 and although Rohit went on to lead Mumbai Indians to a fifth IPL title, Ishant has not played any competitive cricket since being withdrawn from the Delhi Capitals side. Now, it seems unlikely that the pair will be taking any part in the tour.

This is according to a news report in The Indian Express, which states that the BCCI has yet to receive any formal communication on the rehab status of the pair. Rohit had sustained a hamstring injury whereas Ishant had taken a knock to his ribcage.

A mandatory 14-day quarantine period is also there for anyone flying into Australia meaning the two players, even if free from injury, might not necessarily be match-fit by the time the series gets underway.

India head coach Ravi Shastri had also said in an interview that it would be 'tough' for the two veterans to take part in the Test series if they didn't board a plane in the next few days.

"If you need to play in the Test series or any red-ball cricket, you’ve got to be on the flight in the next three or four days. If you aren’t, then it’s going to be tough," Shastri had told ABC Sport on Sunday.