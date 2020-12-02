India vs Australia 2020: Skipper Virat Kohli Lauds Team For 'Clinical' Performance

India beat Australia by 13 runs to get a consolation win after back-to-back defeats in Sydney. Skipper Virat Kohli has lauded the team for being 'clinical' on the field and said you need that kind of spirit to beat a side like Australia.

"We were put under the pump in the first half and in the second half of Australia's innings. Shubman and others coming in, it brings in a bit freshness. I think the pitch was much better for the bowlers. So the confidence levels go up. Playing international cricket for so long, that's the challenge you face. We were clinical with the ball and in the field," said Kohli.

He also said the partnership between Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja turned it around for India. Both shared a 150-run stand for the sixth wicket as India posted a total of 302/5 in the alotted 50 overs.

"Happy with the performance and hopefully we take the momentum forward. I would have liked to go on for a bit longer, but it was a great partnership between Pandya and Jadeja. The team needed that kind of a boost. Especially that's needed when you play a team like Australia."

Meanwhile Hardik Pandya was adjudged the Man of the Match as he smashed 92 off 76 balls. He said he is now ready for the T20 challenge.

"I will be fine to play the T20Is. I have been working hard to play for my country, happy that I've got the opportunity. Really happy for Natarajan and rest of the bowlers. It's been quite a story for him. You need to be on your toes when it comes to playing against Australia. You got to push hard and face the challenge against them," said Pandya.