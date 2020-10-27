India vs Australia 2020: Sunil Gavaskar Perplexed with Rohit Sharma's Exclusion from Team, Demands Clarity

After the BCCI announced the squads for upcoming tour of Australia, fans were in for a big surprise as Rohit Sharma was missing from all the three squads. Rohit had been out of Mumbai's last two games owing to a niggle, but no one really knew that he was seriously injured. “The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor the progress of Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma,” the last line of BCCI’s official release read.

This led former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar, ask some clarity from the board after the match between KXIP and KKR. “We are talking about the Test matches, which are a month and a half way,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

“And if he is practising in the nets for Mumbai Indians, then honestly I don’t know what kind of injury it is. I think a little bit of transparency, a little bit of openness about what actually is the problem with him will help everybody,” he added.

Gavaskar also talked about Mayank Agarwal, who too did not appear in KXIP's last two matches due to a niggle, but was part of India squad.

“The Indian cricket fan deserves to know, more than anything else. The franchisees, I understand. They don’t want to give their hand away. They don’t want to give the oppositions any psychological advantage. But we are talking about the Indian team here. Even Mayank Agarwal for example. For an Indian cricket fan, they ought to know what happens to two of their key players,” Gavaskar said.

Rohit has dealt with a spate of injuries in the past. He also had to miss New Zealand series in 2019 due to an injury -- a series that India lost 2-0.