India vs Australia 2020: Team India Had Quite A Memorable Outings At MCG

- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunMatch Ended163/6(20.0) RR 8.15
PAK
NZ164/1(20.0) RR 8.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriMatch Ended153/9(20.0) RR 7.65
PAK
NZ156/5(20.0) RR 7.65
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs Australia 2020: Team India Had Quite A Memorable Outings At MCG
1-0 down, India will head into the big Boxing Day Test at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on the 26th of December all battered and bruised and hurting. But, comparatively, MCG has been a happy hunting ground for the Indian team.
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: December 21, 2020, 5:57 PM IST
1-0 down, India will head into the big Boxing Day Test at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on the 26th of December all battered and bruised and hurting. But, comparatively, MCG has been a happy hunting ground for the Indian team - a venue where they have tasted most success Down Under with 3 significant victories. Just for perspective, barring England, no other country, not even the mighty West Indies of the 1970s and 80s, have managed to better India's record at the iconic venue. Like India, West Indies and South Africa have won three Tests each at the MCG while Pakistan has two wins at the venue. New Zealand and Sri Lanka are yet to win a Test in Melbourne.
INDIA vs AUSTRALIA FULL COVERAGE | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA FULL SCHEDULE
We look back at the three Indian wins and what they meant to the team in the context of the series and historically.
Third Test, December 30, 1977-January 4, 1978: Chandrasekhar's 12-fer and the First Win
A Parker-hit Australia is 2-0 up in the five-match series with MCG the venue for the crucial third Test. India, electing to bat first had their back to the walls with both their openers - Gavaskar and Chetan Chauhan dismissed without scoring. The innings was resurrected by a 105-run third-wicket partnership between Gundappa Viswanath and Mohinder Amarnath. Both of them registered fifties and coupled with useful contributions from Dilip Vengsarkar and Ashok Mankad, India posted 256 in the first innings.
Australia lost two early wickets but Gary Cosier and Craig Serjeant put together a century stand for the third-wicket and were taking the match away from India. The visitors needed a breakthrough. The maverick leg-break bowler, Bhagwath Chandrasekhar was their man! Chandra (as he was called) saw the back of Cosier and sent the Australian captain, Bob Simpson packing soon after. The hosts lost momentum and the innings was derailed. Chandra returned to pick 4 more wickets which included the prized scalp of Serjeant - the top-scorer of the innings with 85. Australia were bowled out for 213. India had a vital first innings' lead and the psychological advantage now in the match. Chandra (6-52 in 14.1 overs) had put India in the ascendency.
The batting, motivated by the performance of their bowlers, put up a better show in the second innings with Gavaskar leading the way with a defiant 118. Viswanath was again amongst the runs and scored his second fifty of the match. India were bowled out for 343 setting Australia 387. Chandra picked his second six-wickets in an innings in the match and along with Bishan Singh Bedi (4 wickets) bamboozled the Australian batsmen and cleaned the team up for 164. India won by a massive 222 runs. It was a historic first win in Australia in 12 Tests in the country under the leadership of Bishan Singh Bedi.
The visitors fought back and levelled the series with an innings' win at the SCG. Chasing 493 they gave a big scare to the Australians in the decider in Adelaide. They scored 445 - their highest 4th innings' total till date and went down fighting by 47 runs. The roots of this great Indian fightback were laid at the MCG.
Third Test, February 7-February 11, 1981: Viswanath's Sublime Hundred and the Series-Levelling Victory
Australia were 1-0 up in the three-match series. India, led by Gavaskar, had a chance to draw level from behind in the final Test at the MCG, which was being played unusually in February and not on its traditional dates in December. India, put in, were up against the great Dennis Lillee and Len Pascoe. The Australian quicks tormented the Indian batsmen and ran through the line-up reducing the visitors to 43 for 3. Meanwhile, even as wickets were tumbling at the other end, a certain Gundappa Viswanath, who came out to bat at 22 for 2, not only stood like a rock at one end but also counter-attacked. He forged two significant partnerships, one for the seventh-wicket with Kirmani and the other for the ninth with Shivlal Yadav. His majestic 114 helped India to 237 in the first innings. The second-highest score of the innings was 25.
Allan Border's hundred gave Australia a big first innings' lead and they ended with 419. However, the Indian top-order clicked in the second innings with Gavaskar and Chauhan putting together a 165-run opening wicket partnership. India posted 324 setting Australia 143 for a win. But Karsan Ghavri and Dilip Doshi wreaked havoc on the Australian top-order before Kapil Dev came and rattled the middle and lower order to return with 5-28 in 16.4 overs. Australia were routed for 83 which till today remains their lowest total in a completed innings at the MCG against any opposition!
India won a famous win by 59 runs and levelled the three-match series at 1-1.
Third Test, December 26-December 30, 2018: Bumrah Makes a Statement in Historic Win
The series was tied at 1-1. India had won the opener in Adelaide but Australia had bounced back strongly to level the series in Perth. India's top and middle order fired with Pujara, once again, leading the way with a fine 106. Fifties from Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma helped India amass 443 before they declared their innings.
Then it was the Jasprit Bumrah show! The Indian speedster returned with 6-33 in 15.5 overs which included the wickets of Harris, Shaun Marsh, Head and Tim Paine as Australia were dismantled for a meagre 151. India themselves collapsed to 106 for 8 in the second innings but their first innings' lead meant that it was enough for them to declare setting Australia 399 for a win. An all-round effort from all the bowlers including Ravindra Jadeja who picked three crucial wickets, helped India bowl out Australia for 261 handing them victory by 137 runs.
Even more significantly, India had taken a 2-1 lead in the four-match series. As it turned out they drew in Sydney and went on to record their first ever series win in Australia. India became the first team from the sub-continent to register a series win in Australia. In the final analysis, it was the victory at the MCG in the Boxing Day Test which gave India a historic series win Down Under.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking