India vs Australia 2020: Team India Had Quite A Memorable Outings At MCG

1-0 down, India will head into the big Boxing Day Test at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on the 26th of December all battered and bruised and hurting. But, comparatively, MCG has been a happy hunting ground for the Indian team - a venue where they have tasted most success Down Under with 3 significant victories. Just for perspective, barring England, no other country, not even the mighty West Indies of the 1970s and 80s, have managed to better India's record at the iconic venue. Like India, West Indies and South Africa have won three Tests each at the MCG while Pakistan has two wins at the venue. New Zealand and Sri Lanka are yet to win a Test in Melbourne.

We look back at the three Indian wins and what they meant to the team in the context of the series and historically.

Third Test, December 30, 1977-January 4, 1978: Chandrasekhar's 12-fer and the First Win

A Parker-hit Australia is 2-0 up in the five-match series with MCG the venue for the crucial third Test. India, electing to bat first had their back to the walls with both their openers - Gavaskar and Chetan Chauhan dismissed without scoring. The innings was resurrected by a 105-run third-wicket partnership between Gundappa Viswanath and Mohinder Amarnath. Both of them registered fifties and coupled with useful contributions from Dilip Vengsarkar and Ashok Mankad, India posted 256 in the first innings.

Australia lost two early wickets but Gary Cosier and Craig Serjeant put together a century stand for the third-wicket and were taking the match away from India. The visitors needed a breakthrough. The maverick leg-break bowler, Bhagwath Chandrasekhar was their man! Chandra (as he was called) saw the back of Cosier and sent the Australian captain, Bob Simpson packing soon after. The hosts lost momentum and the innings was derailed. Chandra returned to pick 4 more wickets which included the prized scalp of Serjeant - the top-scorer of the innings with 85. Australia were bowled out for 213. India had a vital first innings' lead and the psychological advantage now in the match. Chandra (6-52 in 14.1 overs) had put India in the ascendency.

The batting, motivated by the performance of their bowlers, put up a better show in the second innings with Gavaskar leading the way with a defiant 118. Viswanath was again amongst the runs and scored his second fifty of the match. India were bowled out for 343 setting Australia 387. Chandra picked his second six-wickets in an innings in the match and along with Bishan Singh Bedi (4 wickets) bamboozled the Australian batsmen and cleaned the team up for 164. India won by a massive 222 runs. It was a historic first win in Australia in 12 Tests in the country under the leadership of Bishan Singh Bedi.

The visitors fought back and levelled the series with an innings' win at the SCG. Chasing 493 they gave a big scare to the Australians in the decider in Adelaide. They scored 445 - their highest 4th innings' total till date and went down fighting by 47 runs. The roots of this great Indian fightback were laid at the MCG.

Third Test, February 7-February 11, 1981: Viswanath's Sublime Hundred and the Series-Levelling Victory

Australia were 1-0 up in the three-match series. India, led by Gavaskar, had a chance to draw level from behind in the final Test at the MCG, which was being played unusually in February and not on its traditional dates in December. India, put in, were up against the great Dennis Lillee and Len Pascoe. The Australian quicks tormented the Indian batsmen and ran through the line-up reducing the visitors to 43 for 3. Meanwhile, even as wickets were tumbling at the other end, a certain Gundappa Viswanath, who came out to bat at 22 for 2, not only stood like a rock at one end but also counter-attacked. He forged two significant partnerships, one for the seventh-wicket with Kirmani and the other for the ninth with Shivlal Yadav. His majestic 114 helped India to 237 in the first innings. The second-highest score of the innings was 25.

Allan Border's hundred gave Australia a big first innings' lead and they ended with 419. However, the Indian top-order clicked in the second innings with Gavaskar and Chauhan putting together a 165-run opening wicket partnership. India posted 324 setting Australia 143 for a win. But Karsan Ghavri and Dilip Doshi wreaked havoc on the Australian top-order before Kapil Dev came and rattled the middle and lower order to return with 5-28 in 16.4 overs. Australia were routed for 83 which till today remains their lowest total in a completed innings at the MCG against any opposition!

India won a famous win by 59 runs and levelled the three-match series at 1-1.

Third Test, December 26-December 30, 2018: Bumrah Makes a Statement in Historic Win

The series was tied at 1-1. India had won the opener in Adelaide but Australia had bounced back strongly to level the series in Perth. India's top and middle order fired with Pujara, once again, leading the way with a fine 106. Fifties from Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma helped India amass 443 before they declared their innings.

Then it was the Jasprit Bumrah show! The Indian speedster returned with 6-33 in 15.5 overs which included the wickets of Harris, Shaun Marsh, Head and Tim Paine as Australia were dismantled for a meagre 151. India themselves collapsed to 106 for 8 in the second innings but their first innings' lead meant that it was enough for them to declare setting Australia 399 for a win. An all-round effort from all the bowlers including Ravindra Jadeja who picked three crucial wickets, helped India bowl out Australia for 261 handing them victory by 137 runs.

Even more significantly, India had taken a 2-1 lead in the four-match series. As it turned out they drew in Sydney and went on to record their first ever series win in Australia. India became the first team from the sub-continent to register a series win in Australia. In the final analysis, it was the victory at the MCG in the Boxing Day Test which gave India a historic series win Down Under.