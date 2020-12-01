India vs Australia 2020: The Highest ODI Partnership, Highest Run Rate in 21st Century & 10 Interesting Numbers About the Manuka Oval in Canberra

- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunMatch Ended389/4(50.0) RR 7.78
AUS
IND338/9(50.0) RR 7.78
Australia beat India by 51 runs
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunMatch Ended146/6(20.0) RR 7.3
SA
ENG147/6(20.0) RR 7.3
England beat South Africa by 4 wickets
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
India vs Australia 2020: The Highest ODI Partnership, Highest Run Rate in 21st Century & 10 Interesting Numbers About the Manuka Oval in Canberra
We look at 10 Interesting Numbers About the Manuka Oval in Canberra where Australia is going to host India for the third and final ODI.
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: December 1, 2020, 9:25 PM IST
Australia has already clinched the three-match series against India with wins in the first two matches in Sydney. The two teams will now clash in the third and final ODI at the Manuka Oval in Australia's capital city, Canberra. Not much is known about the picturesque venue which has played host to 11 international matches including 9 ODIs. It has one of the largest playing areas amongst all stadiums in the world.
Also read: T Natarajan Could Get a Chance As India Look to Avoid Whitewash
We look at 10 Interesting Numbers About the Manuka Oval in Canberra:
518 & 35.89: Average Runs Per ODI Match and Batting Average in Canberra
Both are the highest amongst all the venues in Australia (min. 4 matches hosted).
1.22: Ratio of Hundreds Per Match in Canberra
It is the best amongst all the venues in Australia (min. 4 matches). A total of 11 hundreds have been recorded in just 9 matches at the Manuka Oval.
6.051: The Average Run Rate in Canberra since 1st January, 2001
It is the highest for any ground in the world (min. 8 matches) since the start of the 21st Century (1st January, 2001).
[caption id="attachment_3135416" align="alignnone" width="1200"] India vs Australia.[/caption]
3-31 & 62: Peter Kirsten's Man of the Match Effort in the First Ever ODI in Canberra
South Africa clashed with Zimbabwe in the 1992 World Cup in what was the first ODI in Canberra. Peter Kirsten, bowling some right-arm off-break, broke the backbone of the Zimbabwe middle order dismissing Andy Waller, Dave Houghton and Ali Shah. He returned with 3-31 in 5 overs before anchoring the chase with an unbeaten 62.
0-2: India's Record at Canberra
India has lost both its matches at the Manuka Oval. Sri Lanka beat India by 8 wickets in a rain curtailed encounter in the Commonwealth Bank Series in 2008.
Australia beat India in a high-scoring match at the venue in 2016. The home team, propelled by a hundred from Finch and 93 by Warner and cameos from Steven Smith (51 off 29 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (41 off 20 balls), hammered 348 for 8. Centuries from Dhawan and Kohli led the chase but with almost no support from the middle and lower order, India collapsed after a scintillating double hundred partnership between the pair and ultimately were bowled out for 323.
[caption id="attachment_3135419" align="alignnone" width="1250"] India vs Australia.[/caption]
4-0: Australia's Record at Canberra
Australia has won all its 4 matches at the venue.
7-0: The Scoreline of the Last 7 matches For the Side Batting First
The side setting the target has won the last 7 matches at the Manuka Oval (starting from Australia vs West Indies in 2013). Three of these have been by massive above 100 margins!
7: Number of 300-Plus Totals in Canberra
There have been as many as 7 300-plus totals in 9 matches at the venue. South Africa's 411 for 4 against Ireland in the 2015 World Cup is the highest score in Canberra. Australia has scored in excess of 325 in all the 4 matches it has played at the Manuka Oval.
215 & 372: The Highest Individual Score in Canberra and The Highest Partnership in ODI History
Chris Gayle smashed 215 off just 147 deliveries (including 16 sixes) at the Manuka Oval against Zimbabwe in their 2015 World Cup encounter. It is one of the 8 double hundreds in ODI cricket history!
The match also witnessed the highest partnership in the history of ODI cricket as Gayle and Samuels put together 372 for the second-wicket.
347.71: Average First Innings' Total in Canberra in Last 7 Matches
Six of the these 7 first innings' totals have been in excess of 325. Bangladesh's 267 against Afghanistan in the 2015 World Cup is the only below-300 first innings' total at the venue since 2013.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5939
|116
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4278
|113
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking